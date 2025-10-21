Pennington Greaux Healthy Targets Childhood Obesity

NEW ORLEANS – The Pennington Biomedical Research Center based in Baton Rouge is expanding its Greaux Healthy initiative by embarking on an outreach tour throughout Louisiana’s New Orleans metropolitan region Oct. 21–23. As childhood obesity rates in Louisiana rank among the highest in the nation, the Greaux Healthy initiative seeks to engage local education, healthcare, business, and government leaders in a collaborative effort to address this pressing health crisis.

A Call to Action

“Our children’s health is too precious to wait. We must act now,” says Melissa Martin, Director of Greaux Healthy. “Childhood obesity is a national healthcare crisis that demands our immediate attention. Through Greaux Healthy, we are raising awareness, expanding access to evidence-based solutions, equipping educators and healthcare providers with tools to support prevention, and building community partnerships that empower families to take charge of their health and create a brighter future for generations to come.”

Martin also pointed to a recent survey Greaux Healthy conducted which found that Louisiana residents rank childhood obesity as the top health concern for kids, above smoking/vaping, mental health, diabetes and high blood pressure — highlighting the disease’s significance and widespread impact. “Without intervention, nearly 7 in 10 children with obesity are likely to enter adulthood with obesity,” Martin said.

Expanding Research and Resources

The Greaux Healthy initiative, developed in partnership with the State of Louisiana, aims to furnish communities with essential tools and programs grounded in more than 35 years of research from Pennington Biomedical. The initiative focuses on four key populations: expectant families and parents of infants, preschool-aged children, school-aged children, and teens and young adults.

“From day one, Greaux Healthy’s mission has been to reach children regardless of the size or location of their communities. Our Healthy Moves bus brings the initiative to all corners of Louisiana, from rural parishes to metropolitan areas like New Orleans, ensuring that our messaging, programs, and tools reach children everywhere,” said Martin.

During the tour, the Greaux Healthy team will showcase various resources available to local stakeholders, including programs for schools, evidence-based practices for healthcare providers, and educational tools for families. The outreach aims to strengthen local networks while connecting organizations already working to improve children’s health outcomes.

The Pennington Generation Study

Special emphasis will be placed on the Pennington Generation research study, which invites families in the New Orleans region — including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard parishes — to play an active role in exploring how lifestyle factors influence childhood health and development. The study aims to enroll 1,500 families across Louisiana to gain deeper insight into how childhood obesity affects individuals, families, and communities across the state.

“We are fortunate to collaborate with a wide network of partners across Louisiana, including hospitals, universities, and K–12 schools. Our School Health Program is being implemented in elementary and middle schools from East Baton Rouge to Caddo Parish, while healthcare providers across the state are using our Childhood Obesity Prevention and Treatment Toolkit in clinical practice,” said Martin. “Many also attended Pennington Biomedical’s ‘Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy’ Childhood Obesity Conference, where they contributed their expertise to improve health outcomes for Louisiana’s youth.”

She added that the Pennington Generation research effort is helping to deepen understanding of how children’s daily behaviors shape long-term wellness. “The Pennington Generation research study follows Louisiana families over time, collecting measurements and survey data to explore how children’s lifestyle and health behaviors influence long-term risk for chronic diseases,” said Martin. “The findings will provide critical insights that may ultimately be used to inform health policy, guide healthcare delivery, and shape future research, helping Louisiana lead the way in understanding and preventing obesity and related conditions.”

Community Engagement in Metairie

To support Greaux Healthy and Pennington Generation efforts, the Healthy Moves bus will also make a stop at the Lafreniere Park Farmers and Arts Market from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. (3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie, LA 70003) on Oct. 22, where area leaders and families are encouraged to engage.

Statewide Commitment to Health

“The Greaux Healthy tour is a crucial step in educating our communities on the resources available to combat childhood obesity,” said Martin. “Greaux Healthy represents Pennington Biomedical’s long-term commitment to translating science into practice, equipping families, educators, and healthcare providers with the tools they need to create a healthier Louisiana. Through Greaux Healthy, Pennington is ensuring that decades of obesity and metabolic research lead to lasting statewide impact and generational change.”

About Greaux Healthy

Greaux Healthy is an evidence-based public service initiative by LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in partnership with the State of Louisiana focused on preventing and treating childhood obesity in Louisiana. Drawing from over 35 years of scientific research, Greaux Healthy creates evidence-based tools, resources, and programs that promote better health for children of all ages. Each component of the initiative serves as a guide to empower families, educators, healthcare providers, and communities with proven practices to prevent and treat childhood obesity. By fostering collaboration and providing practical solutions, Greaux Healthy is working to create a healthier future for Louisiana’s children. Learn more at www.greauxhealthy.org.

About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.

The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.pbrc.edu.