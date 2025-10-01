If there was one word for the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2025-2026 season, it would be challenging.

The team went 21-61 last season and saw an offseason full of shakeups in search of finding stability and direction.

The Pelicans hired Louisiana native Joe Dumars as president of basketball operations in April, and fans are hoping the Basketball Hall of Famer can bring some of the swagger he displayed as a “Bad Boy” on the two-time NBA Champion Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s and early 1990’s to the Big Easy.

If there is good news, it’s that the Pels should be able to improve on their 25.6 winning percentage from a year ago. How much of an improvement they will make, however, remains unclear.

Zion Williamson remains the franchise’s cornerstone, but questions about a career plagued by injuries and his ability to get on the court persist, yet again. The Pelicans selected Williamson as the first overall draft pick in 2019. Since then, he missed 48 games in 2019-20, 11 in 2020-21, 82 in 2021-22 season, 53 in 2022-23, 12 in 2023-24, and 40 games last season. That’s a total of 246 games, equivalent to three full 82-game NBA seasons.

Still, the Pelicans have reason to believe. The team has fully guaranteed Williamson’s contract for the season and their investment offers fans hope. When he is healthy, Williamson is among the NBA’s best players, but his inconsistency has hurt the Pelicans’ ability to compete at the top level year in year out.

If Williamson can play a majority of the season, there is no doubt the Pelicans will post a better record than they did last season. How well the team can do, however, depends on his supporting cast.

The Pels expected starting five includes point guard Jordan Poole (20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game last season), shooting guard Trey Murphy III (21.2 points, 3.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals), small forward Herb Jones (10.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.90 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, and 1.95 steals), Williamson (24.6 points, 5.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 1.23 steals) at power forward, and Yves Missi (9.1 points, 1.4 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 0.5 steals) at center.

With or without Williamson, Poole — who New Orleans picked up in a trade with the Washington Wiards this offseason after posting a career year last season — will have opportunities to score. Expect Murphy and Jones to increase their offensive productivity. Both have shown growth potential and are in the prime of their careers.

Likely role players will include leading draft picks Jeremiah Fears, a 6-foot, 4-inch point guard from Oklahoma University, Derik Queen, a 6-foot, 10-inch center from the University of Maryland, and Micah Peavy, a 6-foot, 8-inch guard/forward from Georgetown, as well as point guard Jose Alvarado (10.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals), shooting guard Jordan Hawkins (10.8 points, 1.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals), small forward Saddiq Bey (didn’t play in 2024), and center Kevon Looney (4.5 points, 1.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals).

Head Coach Willie Green has his work cut out for him. He’ll need to help the team quickly find chemistry and set an identity, while managing Williamson and developing their young talent. That may be a tough task for the local favorite.

While hope always springs eternal, especially in a sports city like New Orleans, NBA analysts aren’t too big on Pelicans entering the season. They do not project the Pels to be contenders, with most giving a ceiling of finishing 13th among the Western Conference’s 16 teams. Sportsbook BetMGM is giving New Orleans just a 15.38% chance to make the playoffs.

Success for the Pelicans will likely be incremental. If the team cannot show signs of improvement, Green may find himself on the hot seat and Dumars’ hand may be forced to make changes to his coaching staff and/or roster to keep fans engaged for the long term.

With the Saints in a seemingly down year, it’s a tough time to be a fan in New Orleans. The magic of sports, however, is that surprises are always at hand.

