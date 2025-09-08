Pelican Urgent Care to Open 4th Location

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – Pelican Urgent Care, founded by Dr. Kumar Amaraneni, an Emergency Medicine physician with more than 40 years of experience serving the Northshore, will celebrate the opening of its fourth location on Sept. 9 in Mandeville. The new clinic, located at 804 Heavens Drive, Suite 102, will be open seven days a week with extended evening and weekend hours.

To mark the occasion, Pelican Urgent Care will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. Local elected officials, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from Ochsner Health and will attend.

For more than 20 years, Pelican Urgent Care has provided timely, affordable healthcare to families, schools, and businesses across Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. The Mandeville location expands Pelican’s network of clinics, which already includes Picayune, MS, and Slidell, LA (West End Blvd. and Gause Blvd. E). Patients benefit from Pelican’s partnerships with Ochsner Health System, ensuring seamless referrals, connected Epic medical records, and patient access to MyChart, Ochsner’s secure online portal.

The new Mandeville clinic will offer walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries including colds, coughs, flu, allergies, sinus infections, strep throat, ear and eye infections, rashes, cuts, sprains, fractures, burns, and abscess care. Onsite services include X-rays, lab work, EKGs, COVID-19 and flu testing, immunizations, flu shots, and school or sports physicals. Patients ages 2 and up are welcome, most insurances are accepted, and walk ins and appointments are welcome

Pelican Urgent Care is also a leading provider of occupational medicine, having served more than 1,300 companies to date. Services include DOT and non-DOT drug and alcohol screenings, workplace and Coast Guard physicals, OSHA audiograms, pulmonary function tests, vision tests, and comprehensive work injury management. With extended hours and weekend availability, Pelican partners with employers to keep their workforces safe, healthy, and productive.

Grand Opening Details

Pelican Urgent Care will be joined by local elected officials, the Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of Ochsner Health and Slidell Memorial Hospital at the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 9 with the Ribbon Cutting at 11:30 a.m. at Pelican Urgent Care – Mandeville, 804 Heavens Drive, Ste #102, Mandeville, LA 70471.