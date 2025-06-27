Pediatrician Joins DePaul Community Health Centers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) welcomes Dr. Nicole Kerley-McGuire as a pediatric provider at DCHC’s New Orleans East location, 5630 Read Blvd. in New Orleans. Dr. Kerley-McGuire is currently serving children and adolescents by providing annual wellness visits, school and sports physicals, treating common illnesses and more.

A New Orleans East native, Dr. Kerley-McGuire graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana with a B.S. in Chemistry. Later, she earned a medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and a master’s degree in health administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, LA. Dr. Kerley-McGuire previously worked at Teche Action Clinic of Houma, LA, where she implemented a pediatric clinic. True to her New Orleans roots, Dr. Kerley-McGuire is a member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, and has been a market board member of the March of Dimes in New Orleans.

“DePaul Community Health Centers is excited to welcome Dr. Nicole Kerley-McGuire to our team,” said Michael G. Griffin, MSPH, DSc, FACHE, President and CEO of DCHC. “Her passion for serving the community she grew up in, her innovative leadership skills, and compassion for children makes her a great fit at DePaul and we are confident that our patients will benefit from the wonderful care that she provides.”

Visit www.DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.org or call 504-248-5357 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kerley-McGuire.

Ascension DePaul Services/DePaul Community Health Centers

Ascension DePaul Services (ADS) continues the work of our founders, the Daughters of Charity, who have provided compassionate health care in New Orleans for 190 years. After the sale of Hotel Dieu Hospital in 1992, the Daughters transitioned their efforts, establishing a community health ministry offering primary and preventive health services that address the needs of the total individual – mind, body and spirit. Our 11 health centers, operating as DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), are conveniently located in Algiers, Bywater, Carrollton, Gentilly, Gretna, Kenner, Louisa, Metairie (2 locations), New Orleans East and Prytania.

DCHC provides care for chronic illnesses such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression. Women’s health, behavioral/mental health, dental, optometry, pharmacy, podiatry and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services are also available at select health centers. A proud member of Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health care system, ADS’s Mission, inspired by the Daughters of Charity, is to improve the health and well-being of our community and to be a presence of the Love of Jesus in the lives of all we serve and with whom we partner.