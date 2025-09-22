Péche Oyster Shucker Named Hospitality Hero

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Péche Seafood Grill has announced that Lorenzo Marrero, beloved oyster shucker and cornerstone of the restaurant’s raw bar, has been named a 2025 Hospitality Hero in Food & Wine Magazine’s prestigious Restaurant Issue. The first-ever F&W Hospitality Heroes accolades recognized those individuals who go above and beyond and embody the spirit of hospitality in every way.

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, including five at Péche, Lorenzo Marrero brings deep experience and consistency to his role at the oyster bar. He shucks over 300 oysters daily with speed and precision, while providing guests with helpful insights into each variety’s flavor profile and origin. His approachable style and product knowledge make him a valued part of the guest experience.

“Lorenzo has made a career out of shucking oysters,” said Nicole Cabrera Mills, Chef de Cuisine at Péche. “People come to our oyster bar to hang with Zo. He delivers great service by talking about the different types of oysters and how they taste while shucking 300-plus a day. He’s also a great team player and makes sure the oyster bar is working efficiently at all times.”

- Sponsors -

According to Péche, Lorenzo’s recognition by Food & Wine celebrates his technical mastery and his role as a culture-bearer, bringing joy, education, and hospitality to every shift. His presence at Péche embodies the spirit of New Orleans: vibrant, generous, and deeply rooted in tradition. “We are honored to have him on our team,” they said in a statement.

Marrero’s honor adds to Péche’s reputation as one of New Orleans’ most celebrated restaurants, consistently recognized for excellence both locally and nationally.

About Péche Seafood Grill

Péche Seafood Grill, part of the Link Restaurant Group, opened in New Orleans in 2013 and quickly became one of the city’s most acclaimed dining destinations. The restaurant emphasizes rustic seafood dishes prepared over an open hearth, drawing on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast traditions and global influences.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Péche was named Best New Restaurant in America by the James Beard Foundation in 2014, with chef Ryan Prewitt earning Best Chef South the same year. Known for its fresh Gulf seafood, raw bar, and approachable atmosphere, Péche continues to be a cornerstone of New Orleans’ dining scene while earning both national accolades and local loyalty.

About Link Restaurant Group

The Link Restaurant Group (LRG) operates several of New Orleans’ most acclaimed restaurants, including Herbsaint, Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Calcasieu, Pêche, La Boulangerie, and Gianna. Since its founding, the group has garnered national recognition, with multiple James Beard Foundation awards and nominations for both its chefs and restaurants. Pêche was named Best New Restaurant in America in 2014, while chef partners Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski, and Ryan Prewitt have all been honored with Best Chef South.

More recently, Pêche chef de cuisine Nicole Cabrera Mills was a semifinalist for Best Chef South at the 2025 James Beard Foundation Awards and was included in the 2024 class of Best New Chefs by Food & Wine.

- Sponsors -

In addition to its culinary achievements, LRG has contributed to the broader food culture through acclaimed cookbooks such as Real Cajun: Rustic Home Cooking from Donald Link’s Louisiana and Down South: Bourbon, Pork, Gulf Shrimp & Second Helpings of Everything. The group also extends its impact beyond the kitchen. In 2015, chefs Link and Stryjewski founded the Link Stryjewski Foundation to address cycles of poverty and violence in New Orleans by supporting education and workforce development opportunities for local youth.