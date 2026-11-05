Paxton Media Group Acquires 14 Louisiana Newspapers

NEW ORLEANS — Paxton Media Group, which owns The Daily Star in Hammond, has expanded its Louisiana newspaper holdings with the acquisition of 14 community publications and a printing facility from Louisiana State Newspapers.

The acquisition, announced Nov. 2, brings together two family-owned newspaper companies and significantly increases Paxton’s presence in the state. The newly acquired publications are concentrated in Acadiana and other parts of south Louisiana, while the company’s existing Hammond newspaper serves readers in Tangipahoa Parish.

The transaction includes the Louisiana State Newspapers publishing and printing operations. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

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The acquisition expands Paxton’s reach across Louisiana’s local news and advertising markets, adding publications that serve communities throughout the southern part of the state. It also brings a regional printing operation into the company’s portfolio.

“Adding Louisiana State Newspapers to our newspaper in Hammond gives us a significant footprint in Louisiana. I look forward to building on the success moving forward,” said David Holgate, group president of Paxton Media Group.

Expanding Louisiana Newspaper Operations

The publications included in the acquisition are the Abbeville Meridional in Abbeville, Kaplan Herald in Kaplan, Eunice News in Eunice, Church Point News in Church Point, Ville Platte Gazette in Ville Platte, Basile Weekly in Basile, Kinder Courier in Kinder, Oakdale Journal in Oakdale, Morgan City Review in Morgan City, Franklin Banner-Tribune in Franklin, Bayou Pioneer in Pierre Part, Rayne Acadian-Tribune in Rayne, Crowley Post-Signal in Crowley and The Teche News, serving St. Martin Parish.

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The transaction also includes Louisiana State Printing, LLC, established in 2001 as the production division of Louisiana State Newspapers. Located in Eunice, the facility prints the company’s 14 publications as well as more than a dozen newspapers for other publishers throughout the region.

The newspapers will continue serving their communities with local news, information and advertising across print and digital platforms, according to the announcement.

“We are pleased to welcome these publications and their employees to Paxton Media Group. Louisiana State Newspapers has a long history of serving its communities, and we look forward to building on that tradition. We believe local newspapers play an important role in the communities they serve, and we are committed to supporting these publications, their employees and their continued success for years to come,” said Jamie Paxton, president and CEO of Paxton Media Group.

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Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Louisiana State Newspapers in the transaction.

Continuing a Family-Owned Newspaper Legacy

Louisiana State Newspapers, formally LSN Publishing Company, LLC, traces its roots to 1963, when Braxton “B.I.” Moody III acquired the Rayne Acadian-Tribune and Church Point News.

The privately held company incorporated as Louisiana State Newspapers in 1973 and grew over more than six decades to become Louisiana’s largest newspaper chain by publication count, owning 33 newspapers at one point.

“For generations, LSN has been built on a simple belief: local communities deserve strong, dependable journalism that reflects the people, businesses, schools, and institutions that make them unique. As we begin this new chapter with Paxton Media Group, we are confident our publications will remain rooted in the communities they serve while benefiting from the resources and long-term commitment of a family-owned media company,” said Darrell Guillory, president and chief operating officer of LSN Publishing Company.

The sale transfers the company’s remaining 14 publications and printing operations to Paxton, continuing a tradition of family ownership under a larger newspaper organization.

“This transaction reflects our responsibility to protect the future of the local newspapers and employees that have been central to LSN’s mission. Paxton Media Group understands the enduring value of community journalism and has a demonstrated commitment to local news organizations. We believe this is the right steward to carry forward the work, relationships, and public-service role of our Louisiana publications,” said Kevin Moody, chairman and CEO of LSN Publishing Company.

Paxton’s Growing Presence in Louisiana

Based in Paducah, Kentucky, Paxton Media Group is a family-owned media company founded in 1896. Led by fifth-generation family member Jamie Paxton, the company publishes more than 120 community newspapers across 15 states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Florida.

The company also operates WPSD-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station in Paducah.

The transaction adds to the company’s presence in Louisiana’s community newspaper industry, bringing together publications that provide local reporting and advertising services to businesses and residents across multiple markets.

The companies did not announce whether the acquisition would result in changes to staffing, printing arrangements or other operations at Paxton’s existing Louisiana newspaper.