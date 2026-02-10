PAVE/X Brings 3,000 Paving Industry Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – An estimated 3,000 paving and pavement maintenance professionals and more than 140 exhibitors have gathered for three days of hands-on education, live equipment demonstrations and industry networking at PAVE/X, an immersive tradeshow produced by IRONMARKETS.

Held in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the event runs from Feb. 10 – 12 with revamped schedule aimed at giving participants more value through education, expanded floor hours and re-organized outdoor programming. The strong turnout this week is mirrored by early commitments for next year, with organizers reporting that exhibitor space for 2027 is already roughly three-quarters reserved.

The event is designed to spotlight the people, technology and expertise driving stronger infrastructure and more competitive businesses across the paving and pavement maintenance sector. Attendees will have access to more than 60 hours of educational programming spanning paving, striping, sweeping, sealcoating, technology, safety and business management.

- Sponsors -

Offerings include panel discussions, workshops and meet-the-expert sessions on the trade show floor, giving participants opportunities to gain practical insights, refine technical skills and explore the latest equipment and solutions from exhibitors shaping the future of the industry.

Hands-On Competition and Equipment Showcases at PAVE/X

New in 2026, PAVE/X will introduce live, outdoor competitions, including the Roller Rodeo and Striping Competition, providing high-energy demonstrations of machinery and operator expertise in action. The competitions are expected to deliver visually compelling moments as attendees evaluate equipment performance, observe skilled operators and engage directly with manufacturers.

Networking remains central to the PAVE/X experience, with expanded opportunities built into the event schedule. Industry roundtables, a networking reception on the trade show floor and a Thursday night after-party will create structured and informal settings for contractors, manufacturers and influencers to connect.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

By combining education, real-world demonstrations and relationship-building, PAVE/X positions itself as a key annual gathering for the pavement and pavement maintenance community.