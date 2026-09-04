Paul Kelly Vodka Wins Gold. Photo provided by Paul Kelly Vodka.

BOGALUSA, La. — Paul Kelly Vodka, a premium craft vodka made from Louisiana sweet potatoes and raw cane sugar, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the NOLA Spirits Competition in New Orleans.

Handcrafted at Pontchartrain Distilling Co. in Bogalusa, Louisiana, Paul Kelly Vodka takes a different approach to a spirit traditionally prized for its neutrality. Made from fermented sweet potatoes, the vodka is intentionally distilled to retain body and character, offering an essence of sweet potato, a smooth, subtly sweet finish, and, for some drinkers, a hint reminiscent of tequila from the sweet potato skins.

Paul Kelly Vodka Wins Gold. Photo provided by Paul Kelly Vodka.

“I wanted to make something with body and character that tastes like where it comes from,” said Paul Kelly, founder and distiller of Paul Kelly Vodka. “Winning Gold in New Orleans means a lot to us because this vodka is Louisiana from the ground up.”

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That Louisiana connection extends to the ingredients. Paul Kelly Vodka sources its sweet potatoes from Garber Farms in central Louisiana and its raw cane sugar from Lula Sugar Factory in the heart of Louisiana sugar country. Together, the ingredients give the vodka a distinctive character rooted in the agricultural traditions of Louisiana and the Mississippi Delta.

Behind the spirit is Paul Kelly, whose career has taken him around the world 18 times while developing and refining his knowledge of distillation. His discovery of the sweet potato as a base for vodka ultimately led to Paul Kelly Vodka and the philosophy behind it: Vodka with Body.

Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, Paul Kelly Vodka offers a rich mouthfeel and distinctive flavor designed to remain present in the glass. The Gold Medal at the NOLA Spirits Competition marks an important recognition for the independent Louisiana distillery as it continues to grow throughout the state and beyond.