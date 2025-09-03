Pathway to Success

Committed to Student Success

River Parishes Community College (RPCC) is dedicated to student success—whether learners are beginning a career, changing paths, or seeking advancement. The college operates with a three-part mission: degrees and certificates, workforce training, and adult education. As the premier post-secondary educational resource for Louisiana’s River Parishes region, RPCC is an open-admission institution with campuses in Gonzales, Reserve, Boutte, and Plaquemine.

Quinton Taylor was appointed interim chancellor in June 2022 and officially named chancellor in January 2023 after a nationwide search conducted by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors. Since 2022, RPCC’s enrollment has increased by 17%.

“In the most recent academic year, we enrolled approximately 3,500 students across all three mission areas,” Taylor says.

As chancellor, Taylor oversees day-to-day operations, including budget management, academic and workforce program relevance, industry and K–12 partnerships, advocacy, and student success. He credits the growth to a dedicated team delivering “legendary service” across all areas of the college.

“We’re rooted in our community and agile enough to meet local workforce demands,” he says. “Our partnerships with industry, expansion of dual enrollment, and focus on short-term training make us a leader in workforce development.”

Taylor adds that RPCC has also doubled the number of students who have completed their educational programs over the same period. “Preparing more skilled and qualified students for the workforce is the ultimate accolade,” he says.

Tops in Workforce Development

Some of RPCC’s most popular programs include welding, electrical, instrumentation, crane operation, non-destructive testing, construction crafts, heavy equipment, and fiber optics. These offerings align with high-demand, high-wage jobs in the region.

Flexible and short-term, these programs are designed for fast entry into the workforce or to help students enhance their existing skill sets. RPCC works directly with local employers to customize training programs that meet real-world hiring needs.

“These partnerships ensure students graduate with job-ready skills and direct pathways to employment,” Taylor says. “They’re built with employer input, so students learn exactly what’s needed for the job—from technical skills to safety practices—and can perform from day one.”

Some of RPCC’s many industry partners include BASF, Dow, Shell, CF Industries, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Emerson, Hyundai Steel, and the Port of South Louisiana. “We’ve created onboarding and advanced skills training, along with professional seminars and safety certification courses,” Taylor adds.

While some workforce development programs last just a few weeks, others can lead to employment in a matter of months. Many are offered at night to accommodate working adults and are designed to quickly move students into jobs.

Supporting Student Success

RPCC’s Career Success Center offers a range of student resources—from resume assistance and interview preparation to career counseling and employer networking events. The college also recently launched Industry Match Day, where third- and fourth-semester students showcase their skills, participate in mock and formal interviews, and connect directly with potential employers.

Additional support services include holistic academic advising, tutoring, mental health resources, help securing internships, and one-on-one success coaching.

Affordability and Financial Aid

RPCC is an affordable option for students, and a number of financial aid programs help make education even more accessible. For example, the M.J. Foster Promise Program provides financial support to Louisiana residents 20 years and older who are enrolled—or plan to enroll—in approved programs in information technology, manufacturing, construction, transportation and warehousing, and healthcare.

In addition, RPCC offers a variety of scholarships for new and returning students. These merit-based awards recognize academic excellence and extracurricular involvement.

Exciting Educational Developments

RPCC continues to expand its reach through new initiatives. The Westbank Workforce Training Center at Donaldsonville High School provides dual enrollment and high-wage training programs, including high school equivalency and job readiness courses for adults. The center is a collaboration between RPCC and the Ascension Parish School Board.

The college also served as the lead education and training provider in Louisiana’s successful effort to attract a Hyundai Steel Corporation expansion to the state.

This fall, RPCC is expanding its Early College Technical Academy into St. John Parish through its Reserve Campus. The initiative allows high school students to earn their diploma, industry certifications, and—in some cases—associate degrees in process technology, electrical, and instrumentation.

Taylor also highlights the work of RPCC’s Energy Partners for Innovation and Collaboration (EPIC) Consortium, launched in August 2023. This group brings together more than 20 partners from education, industry, government, and capital sectors to help meet the evolving needs of the Gulf Coast’s workforce.

Through EPIC, the college will also launch the E3 Academy, an afterschool program focused on career readiness. Beginning this fall, third-grade students from Lowery Elementary School and Sorrento Primary School will participate in hands-on activities to strengthen skills in numeracy, literacy, and workplace readiness. The program is expected to expand to serve middle and high school students in the future.

Start Now

For anyone thinking about furthering their education or learning new skills, Taylor offers this encouragement:

“You don’t have to be perfect to begin—just be willing to work hard,” he says. “We’ll walk with you every step of the way. We invest in every student, meet them where they are, and help them reach their goals. We don’t just offer programs—we offer access to a world of possibilities, including a pathway to the middle class and prosperity.”