Paste Opens French Quarter Store

NEW ORLEANS — After more than two decades of turning graphic art into something people can wear, collect, laugh at and occasionally question, artist and filmmaker Jason Laurits is bringing Paste to New Orleans.

The independent, artist-driven brand founded by Laurits in 2004 has opened its first full-fledged store at 721 Royal St. in the French Quarter, marking a new chapter for Paste and Laurits’ work across art, design, apparel, retail and film.

The New Orleans opening coincides with the local premiere of Laurits’ first feature film, “Loves Company,” which he wrote and directed. Filmed in New Orleans and starring Rachel Dratch of “Saturday Night Live” and Jack Plotnick of “Reno 911!,” the film will premiere at the New Orleans Film Festival on Oct. 24.

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Image for Loves Company by Jason Laurits provided by Jason Laurits.

The store and film reflect different sides of Laurits’ work, which has developed across multiple creative mediums over more than two decades.

“Paste has always been about using apparel as a canvas,” said Laurits. “Blurring the lines between art and fashion, art and commerce, is what interests me. I’ve never been interested in putting my work where people expect art to be. I’ve been more interested in putting it where it can be the most expressive.”

“Frank” by Jason Laurits (Print).

Paste: From Music to Retail

Paste began in 2004 when Laurits, then a musician, silkscreened his own posters to promote shows at New York rock clubs CBGB and The Continental. He later began silkscreening shirts while spending a summer in London, where he was shopping a music demo and selling the shirts at Camden Lock Market.

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The designs eventually developed into an artist-led brand encompassing graphic shirts, art prints, limited-edition gifts, collaborations and retail. Laurits has maintained Paste as an independent brand while working across music, art and film.

The new store at 721 Royal St. brings Laurits’ graphic work to the French Quarter, with New Orleans’ visual culture, characters, music, humor and eccentricity influencing some of his newer designs.

That influence is reflected in New Orleans-inspired Paste works including NOLA Spray Paint, Big NOLA Number and Drunk Cat Mardi Gras.

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“Astro Kitty” T-shirt by Jason Laurits.

For Laurits, the move also creates a physical home for work that has long existed between commercial design and contemporary art.

“After being inspired by New York for over two decades, New Orleans reignited something in me and sent me off into a whole new direction of inspiration. I can’t keep up with the ideas flowing from this city into my art. The people, the history, the beauty of this city has long been a fuel for so many artists and creatives. Count me in. I love living here. I love creating here.”

Over nearly 25 years, Laurits has developed a practice rooted in graphic imagery, humor, popular culture, camp, irreverence and the unexpected. His influences include Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Maurizio Cattelan and John Waters, whose work has also crossed boundaries between art, popular culture, commerce, humor and spectacle.

“Saxophone Chick on Dust” by Jason Laurits.

“I don’t see a separation between the creative arts,” said Laurits. “The shirts, the prints, and the films are all part of the same creative impulse. The medium changes, but I’m still making things from the same voice that I hope makes people laugh, think, or wonder.”

A New Orleans Film Premiere

That approach extends to “Loves Company,” Laurits’ first feature film. Written and directed by Laurits and filmed in New Orleans, the project represents another step in a career spanning visual art, music, design and filmmaking.

The film will screen as part of the 37th annual New Orleans Film Festival, which begins Oct. 22. Presented by the New Orleans Film Society, the festival is an Academy Award-qualifying event in the documentary, narrative and animated short film categories.

Paste New Orleans is now open at 721 Royal St. in the French Quarter.