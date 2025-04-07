Partnership Helps Keep New Orleans “Clean and Beautiful”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Nighttime Economy, has joined the Clean Biz Partnership—a program created by Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) to help reduce and prevent litter. These organizations are encouraging local businesses to show pride in their community by joining the effort.

To kick off the partnership, the New Orleans Chamber and the Office of Nighttime Economy will host a Love the Boot Week event on April 9.

As part of the campaign, KLB is providing supplies, recognition, and branded marketing toolkits to participating chambers across the state and enrolled businesses. These toolkits can be displayed at their places of business. The program was launched in response to a recommendation from the Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force, which was created by Governor Edwards in 2023 and chaired by Lt. Governor Nungesser.

Participating businesses agree to adopt best practices for litter prevention. These include picking up litter around their property, placing trash receptacles at storefronts, and maintaining clean dumpsters, among other cleanliness measures.

“The reason for our participation is simple—a clean New Orleans is good for business,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber. “By doing our part and keeping our businesses litter-free, local leaders are working together to make a great first impression on patrons and visitors. Even small efforts can make a big impact on moving our city’s economy forward.”

Participating businesses benefit from promotional highlights, professional development opportunities, and eligibility for the KLB Clean Business Award. As an added incentive, the New Orleans Chamber is offering a complimentary one-year membership to new Clean Biz Partner businesses.

Michael Ince, director of the Office of Nighttime Economy, said, “By offering this incentive, we will work together to provide another set of resources and networking opportunities for businesses in the city of New Orleans while leaving a positive impact on the community.”

KLB Executive Director Susan Russell said a recent public survey found that 89% of respondents believe litter negatively impacts businesses by reducing revenue. “Litter is a problem that affects the health and vitality of all communities in Louisiana,” said Russell. “Street flooding, property values, tourism, our state’s image, the environment, and our businesses are all impacted by litter. It’s a responsibility that we all must share, including the business community, to make meaningful change and keep our communities litter-free.”

The Office of Nighttime Economy represents and advocates for hospitality and service industry businesses in New Orleans. It has been actively promoting the Clean Biz program to businesses across the city to support community efforts and build relationships with business owners and neighborhood groups.

More information and a link to sign up as a Clean Biz Partner are available at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org/CleanBiz. Participation in the program is free.

About the New Orleans Chamber:

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization of business and community leaders working together to create a dynamic business climate that fosters entrepreneurship and success in the New Orleans community. With over 1,300 member businesses, the Chamber promotes growth through networking, education, and advocacy. Learn more at NewOrleansChamber.org.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful:

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, & Tourism. It promotes personal, corporate, and community responsibility for maintaining a clean and beautiful Louisiana. KLB provides programs and resources for litter education, prevention, beautification, recycling, and sustainability. It is affiliated with the national organization Keep America Beautiful and supported by a network of Community and University Affiliates. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.