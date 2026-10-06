Parker Smith Rejoins Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. has announced that Parker N. Smith has rejoined the firm in its New Orleans office, bringing extensive experience in AI, intellectual property, technology transactions, data privacy and cybersecurity matters.

Smith advises clients on complex technology and intellectual property transactions, including software and software-as-a-service agreements, technology commercialization, intellectual property protection and management, data privacy and security, and corporate policies. Throughout his career, he has advised on hundreds of technology and intellectual property transactions, including multimillion-dollar agreements for healthcare, government contractor and commercial clients.

Prior to joining Stone Pigman, Smith founded CoreServe Legal, LLC, where he advised businesses on technology transactions, intellectual property management and emerging issues involving artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. He also previously served as general counsel and chief technology officer for Consolidated Management Resources, LLC, overseeing the company’s legal matters while leading its digital transformation efforts.

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Earlier in his career, Smith served as legal counsel to Ochsner Health, where he focused on intellectual property and information technology transactions, data security and privacy strategy, and corporate policies. His work included negotiating multimillion-dollar software and SaaS agreements and advising on the commercialization of digital medicine and home health products.

“Parker brings a valuable combination of legal and technical experience that will benefit clients navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “We are especially pleased to welcome Parker back to Stone Pigman and look forward to the perspective he will bring to our clients and our firm.”

Smith began his legal career at Stone Pigman, first as a summer associate and later as an associate attorney from 2016 to 2019. During that time, his practice focused on intellectual property and information technology transactions, commercial transactions, privacy, corporate matters and mergers and acquisitions.

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“Returning to Stone Pigman is an exciting opportunity to build on relationships I established earlier in my career while bringing the experience I have gained advising businesses from both the outside and in-house counsel perspectives,” said Smith. “I look forward to working alongside the firm’s attorneys to help clients navigate complex technology, intellectual property and business issues.”

Smith has held leadership roles in the New Orleans Bar Association’s Technology Law Committee and the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ New Orleans KnowledgeNet Chapter. He has been recognized as a Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star in Technology Transactions and by Best Lawyers as One to Watch in America for Technology Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Privacy and Data Security Law.

Smith earned his J.D. from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, graduating 10th in his class and as a member of the Order of the Coif. He served as managing editor of the Louisiana Law Review and earned a Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law and a Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy. He earned bachelor’s degrees in philosophy, political science and economics from Tulane University.

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About Stone Pigman

Founded in 1929, Stone Pigman provides legal services to companies and individuals from its offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and includes corporate, litigation, real estate and energy practices and represents clients regionally, nationally and internationally.