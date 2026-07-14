Paris Road Nutrition Opens in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Paris Road Nutrition to the business community with an official ribbon cutting ceremony held on Friday, July 10.

Located at 2801 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA 70043, Paris Road Nutrition is owned by Callia Sousa and marks her second location, joining her original store in neighboring Slidell.

Paris Road Nutrition offers offers teas, meal replacement shakes and hydration drinks aimed at customers seeking nutrition-focused beverage options.

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“We are excited to welcome Paris Road Nutrition to St. Bernard Parish,” said Erin Bigner, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “Small businesses like this play an important role in strengthening our local economy, creating jobs, and providing new options for our community. We are thrilled to celebrate Callia’s investment in St. Bernard and wish her continued success.”

Paris Road Nutrition Details

Paris Road Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce said it encourages residents and visitors alike to stop by, give Paris Road Nutrition a warm St. Bernard welcome, and experience everything they have to offer.

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About the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic growth, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the quality of life in St. Bernard Parish through advocacy, education, networking, and community partnerships.