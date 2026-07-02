DIA Custom Builders – Parade of Homes Announces Award Winners. Photo provided by HBAGNO.

NEW ORLEANS – The 2026 Parade of Homes, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, was held June 20-21 and June 27-28. Hosted annually by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), the event featured newly built and renovated homes across the region and gave attendees the opportunity to tour homes showcasing current residential construction and design trends.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.

Burk Construction- Parade of Homes Announces Award Winners. Photo provided by HBAGNO.

In addition to the official judging, attendees voted for their favorite home while touring each property during the first weekend of the Parade. Award categories included Best Kitchen, Best Primary Suite, Best Outdoor Living Space, Best Front Elevation and the People’s Choice Award. The winners were announced during an awards reception held June 25 at Ferguson Home in Metairie.

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Troyer Builders – Parade of Homes Announces Award Winners. Photo provided by HBAGNO.

People’s Choice Award Winners – Parade of Homes

The following homes were selected by attendees for the 2026 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Awards:

$500,000 and Below: Sunrise Homes, 888 Water Oaks Drive, Waggaman, La.

$500,000-$999,999: Cojoe Homes, 116 Deer Field, Belle Chasse, La.

$1 Million and Above: DIA Custom Builders, 1218 Helios Ave., Metairie, La.

The 2026 Parade of Homes, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, was held June 20-21 and June 27-28. The event featured newly built and renovated homes and gave attendees the opportunity to tour homes showcasing current residential construction and design trends. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.

Wyman Homes – Parade of Homes Announces Award Winners. Photo provided by HBAGNO.

Builders showcased homes in neighborhoods across the metro area, including River Ridge; Parks of Plaquemines; Crestmont Park, Bonnabel Place and Cottam Park in Metairie; Live Oak Manor in Westwego; Garden Park in Gretna; Water Oaks in Waggaman; and English Turn and Audubon Park in New Orleans.

HBAGNO also supported the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, whose raffle proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.