Pan-American Life Insurance Group Donates $1 Million to Local College of Medicine

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) has donated $1 million to support the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine (XOCOM), the newly established medical school formed last year by Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health. Building on PALIG’s long-standing relationship with Ochsner, this endowment will support the XOCOM Summer Internship Program, providing a critical pathway for aspiring medical professionals.

The donation from PALIG will fund stipends to 10 students each year to attend the summer internship program, providing formative experiences to undergraduate students interested in becoming physicians.

“At Pan-American Life Insurance Group, we are deeply committed to creating opportunities that empower the next generation of leaders,” said José S. Suquet, chairman of the board, CEO of PALIG and a proud board member of Ochsner Health since 2006. “We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Ochsner and the incredible dedication of their team, whose vision and commitment to advancing healthcare make this program possible. Together, we are enriching students’ medical school experience, supporting their calling and shaping the future of medicine.”

The endowment will help support clinical and academic experiences in medicine at XOCOM. It will provide students with the opportunity to be mentored by XOCOM physicians and staff, allowing them to gain exposure to innovative, cutting-edge technologies in research and receive valuable training in clinical care. Interns will engage in clinical shadowing, departmental tours, lectures, clinical simulation and panel discussions. The endowment will also afford students the opportunity to receive medical school application coaching and training in community health through volunteerism.

“We are incredibly grateful to Pan-American Life Insurance Group for their generous donation to further the educational mission of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. These funds will provide more opportunity for the next generation of students interested in pursuing careers as physicians and address the critical physician shortage in our nation and the Gulf South,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, founding dean, Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine and executive vice president and chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “Together, we will improve health outcomes for our region and train more physician scientists to find new solutions and therapies to treat our patients.”

Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) with a strong track record of sending graduates into the medical field, and Ochsner Health, a leading nonprofit academic health system in the Gulf South, founded XOCOM in April 2024. XOCOM will help fulfill an urgent need for more physicians in the United States and improve health outcomes in Louisiana and the nation.

“The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine aims to nurture a new cadre of physicians who will provide compassionate and excellent care to the communities they serve,” said Reynold Verret, PhD, president of Xavier University of Louisiana. “With the support of partners like Pan-American Life Insurance Group, this new medical school will give more opportunity to young men and women who dream of becoming doctors but may not believe it’s possible. Together, we can contribute to a more just and humane society by preparing the next generation of physicians to assume roles of leadership and service.”

The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a need for 86,000 more doctors in the United States by 2036. XOCOM will help increase the number of physicians for the region and the U.S. while promoting a personalized approach to medicine.

“We are grateful for partners like Pan-American Life Insurance Group who give back and make our home a better place, now and in the future,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “I would also like to thank José S. Suquet for his continued leadership and commitment to Ochsner and the community. We hope that the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine is a symbol of our shared dedication to improving the health and well-being of our many communities throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South, and we are grateful to our philanthropic partners for making this vision become a reality.”

The new medical school will be located in Benson Tower next to Caesars Superdome, in the BioDistrict of downtown New Orleans, and will be the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South when it opens.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and digital connectivity not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Xavier University of Louisiana

Celebrating its first 100 years of service, Xavier University of Louisiana remains America’s only historically Black and Catholic University. It is ranked among the top HBCUs in the nation and is recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences. Xavier has historically produced more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is among the country’s top producers of African American pharmacists. Established in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has since expanded its programs in nearly every industry, including the arts, sciences, business, education, pharmacy, and political science. Xavier students receive an unbeatable experience of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities, and life experiences, collaborating with world-renowned faculty and topic experts. The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, developing all who choose to learn at the institution into the next generation of leaders and agents of positive change. Blessed with a mission to promote a more just and humane society, Xavier is leading the way to a brighter future for all. For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit XULA.edu or contact University Communications at (504) 520-5162.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than thirty-member companies, employs more than 2,200 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.