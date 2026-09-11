Pan-American Life Adds Latin America Expert to Board. Photo provided by Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG).

NEW ORLEANS — Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) announced the appointment of John Price to its Board of Directors, effective November 2026. Price will join the board’s Finance and Audit committees.

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New Orleans, PALIG provides life, accident and health insurance to more than 7.3 million customers across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, with a presence in 22 countries.

Price is founder and managing director of Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), a consulting firm focused on Latin America and the Caribbean. Over the course of his career, he and his colleagues have conducted more than 5,000 engagements advising organizations in financial services, healthcare, technology, energy, logistics, mining and consumer services.

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In 2022, Price co-founded Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) as a spinoff from AMI. Today, it is the leading payments sector market intelligence firm. In 2024, Price founded Horizontes, an executive forum convening senior leaders across Latin America to examine regional opportunities and challenges. He has published more than 200 articles on Latin American business trends, co-authored the book Can Latin America Compete?, and serves as an adjunct professor at Florida International University and guest lecturer at the University of Miami.

“John is one of the most respected leaders on Latin American markets. His deep, practical expertise and insight into regional opportunities and challenges will strengthen our Board’s strategic decision-making as we continue to expand across the Americas,” said José S. Suquet, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

Price serves on the board of the Canadian Council of the Americas and previously served on the board of Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, a nonprofit organization supporting vulnerable children in Latin America.