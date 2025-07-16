Palette Northshore to Host Grand Opening

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Palette Northshore, a dynamic community for entrepreneurs, is officially opening its doors this August. Located in the office complex at 201 Holiday Blvd. in Covington’s Holiday Square, the newly renovated Palette workspace gives the Northshore community a centrally-located, flexible workspace that fuels creativity, networking and big ideas.

To celebrate the opening, Palette is hosting a Grand Opening Bash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. The public is invited to tour the completed coworking space, and meet with the founders, community partners and members. The free event includes live music from Shane Madere, Jr., a beverage station sponsored by REV, food available for purchase from Southern Pastabilities Food Truck and El Mercado Food Truck, the Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. photo booth, and more. The event is open to the community, but registration is required by visiting www.palettenorthshore.com/events.

“For the past year while we’ve been under construction, we’ve been hosting workshops in collaboration with our community partners and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to network and grow together. We’re so excited to finally be able to share this beautiful and multi-functional space with our growing community of entrepreneurs across the Northshore,” says Palette Chief Experience Officer Amanda Delaup.

Much more than a coworking and event space, Palette empowers individuals and businesses in all industries to showcase their ideas and share their expertise with the community. Through a robust network of community partners, Palette also provides resources for entrepreneurs to grow. (A list of upcoming workshops and events can be found at www.PaletteNorthshore.com/events.)

“Palette’s affordable resources and programming addresses the unique needs of professionals from various backgrounds – from established business leaders to startups to remote workers – all under one roof,” says Palette Co-founder Marty Mayer. “Beyond that, we’re also giving our members an opportunity and a platform to share their expertise within the community. There’s truly nothing else like this on the Northshore.”

Palette Northshore’s vibrant and engaging physical space, designed by Greenleaf Architects, features multiple co-working spaces and private offices, event space, conference rooms, a podcast studio, outdoor workspace and café.

Palette’s grand opening week – ending Aug. 17 – is the last opportunity to take advantage of the Founding Membership special offer (limited availability). Founding Members receive a discounted annual rate of $2025 – just $168.75 per month – for the lifetime of their membership. Benefits include VIP access to exclusive founder events and promotional opportunities, unlimited access to the workspace, priority booking for private meeting rooms, reliable high speed WiFi, access to office equipment, access to community events and workshops, exclusive business support services, community business discounts and more.

For local professionals who want to be a part of the Palette community but do not require a full-time physical workspace, Palette also offers a Networking Membership that allows access to the space for 5 days per month, and a Virtual Membership.

Palette will be open for business beginning Aug. 2025.

For additional information on Palette memberships or to RSVP for the Palette Grand Opening Bash on Aug. 13, visit www.palettenorthshore.com.