Economic Development

Palette Launches Entrepreneurial Hub on the Northshore

August 7, 2024   |By
Photo appears courtesy of Palette website

COVINGTON, La. (press release)Palette, a workspace community for entrepreneurs, will open its first  location in Louisiana at the end of 2024. Located in the office complex at 201 Holiday Boulevard in Covington,  the project will give the Northshore community a  centrally-located, multi-functional workspace that aims to fuel creativity, networking and big ideas. 

Palette was founded by Louisiana native Catherine Hover, who built two successful Palette locations  in Saratoga Springs and Schenectady, New York. After successfully launching and scaling  communities in New York, Hover set her eyes on impacting her home state with an expanded and  enhanced concept for the Northshore community. Co-founders of Palette Northshore include former President and CEO of Stirling Properties Marty Mayer, commercial real estate advisor Bradley Cook and local entrepreneur Rory Gallardo. 

“Much more than coworking and event space, Palette empowers individuals and businesses to  showcase their ideas, ambitious goals and be part of something bigger than themselves. Palette  embodies innovation, inclusivity and support, providing resources and opportunities for people to  connect, grow and succeed in business and life. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or thinking  of starting a business, Palette is here to inspire, support and be your partner every step of the way,”  said Palette founder Catherine Hover in a press release. 

Palette Northshore’s physical space, designed by Greenleaf Architects, will  feature multiple co-working spaces and private offices, event space, conference rooms, a podcast studio, outdoor workspace and a connected café. Members will also enjoy proactive concierge  services tailored to their evolving needs, and continuous educational initiatives and connective  events designed to inform, inspire, and foster community. 

“In collaboration with our network of strategic partners, Palette’s resources and programming will  address the unique needs of professionals from various backgrounds – from established business  leaders to startups to remote workers – all under one roof. This community is the first of its kind on the Northshore,” says Palette Co-founder Marty Mayer. 

Palette Northshore is strategically partnered with various organizations across the region who are  aligned with fostering the entrepreneurial journey, including St. Tammany Corporation, STartUP  Northshore, Greater New Orleans Inc., The Idea Village, Southeastern Louisiana University and more. 

“We are excited about the launch of Palette Northshore’s collaborative working space in St.  Tammany,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill. “Flexible workspaces like Palette  are a valued component of a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem. By continuing to support  entrepreneurship on the Northshore, we’re attracting and retaining the talent that will drive our  region’s future investment. St. Tammany Corporation and STartUP Northshore are committed to  ensuring our local businesses and entrepreneurs have the support they need to thrive and to pave  the way for continued economic success.” 

A limited number of Palette Founding Memberships (discounted to annual dues of $2025 – $168.75  per month – for the lifetime of their membership for those who join before Nov. 1) are now available.  Benefits include being part of the grand opening event, featured spotlights in all Palette launch press  and events, and access to the Palette community for one year beginning in 2025.  

Founding Corporate Memberships are also available (rates vary). Corporate members gain access  to the space for events, off-site meetings, marketing opportunities and office space for their  organizations. Corporate members can take advantage of numerous workforce benefits like  professional development, community engagement, and access to a network of highly energized  talent. 

The  public is invited to see the space, which will soon be under renovation, at a community preview event  on Tuesday, Aug.  27 from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and the Palette founders will  share their plans for the project’s development. 

For additional information on Palette memberships or to RSVP for the Palette community preview  event on Aug. 27m, visit www.palettenorthshore.com 

