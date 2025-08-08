PALA Interstate Announces $1.9 Million Investment

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (press release) – PALA Interstate LLC, an industrial construction firm specializing in metal fabrication, announced a $1.9 million investment to build a new paint and blasting shop and to expand operations at its Livingston Parish ASME facility that will allow the company to enhance its construction services and heavy fabrication business.

The company is expected to create 14 direct new jobs and retain 35 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 26 indirect new jobs, for a total of 75 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“PALA Interstate has been a valued Louisiana company for more than 50 years, and this expansion underscores the power of our homegrown businesses,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Louisiana Economic Development is placing elevated focus on the companies already driving growth in our state, and PALA’s continued investment reflects the strength of our industrial sector and the talent of the Capital Region’s workforce. We look forward to supporting their next chapter of success.”

- Sponsors -

The company plans to purchase new equipment for the existing 70,000-square-foot fabrication facility, including an additional plate and angle roller. The new paint and blasting shop, which will be located on the same property at 30875 Strawberry Lane will span about 6,000 square feet and sit on the company’s 37-acre property.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new paint and blasting business, alongside the expansion of services within our ASME fabrication facility. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance our operational capabilities and provide comprehensive solutions to our valued customers,” PALA Group President and CEO Scott Barringer said. “This investment will not only improve our service offerings but also ensure the highest standards of quality and safety in our operations.”

PALA is headquartered in Baton Rouge, is 100% employee-owned and was founded in 1973 with a focus on serving Louisiana’s sugar industry and process industries. The company is in the process of obtaining permits and expects to begin construction in late summer, with completion expected in the first half of 2026.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“We’re proud to see PALA continue to grow right here in Livingston Parish,” Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. “This expansion means more than just job creation, it’s a signal of confidence in our workforce, our infrastructure, and our future. Adding 14 new jobs, supporting 26 more indirectly, and retaining 35 current positions is exactly the kind of economic progress we’re working for. We’re grateful for PALA’s continued investment in our parish and look forward to seeing this project bring new opportunities to our people.”

To win the project in Livingston Parish, LED offered a competitive incentive project, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“Congratulations to PALA on their continued expansion in Livingston Parish,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon said. “We appreciate PALA’s commitment to its employees and the growth of our regional economy.”

- Sponsors -

Register here to be notified about PALA Interstate job opportunities, hiring events and news updates: Register here.

About PALA Interstate

PALA is an employee-owned industrial contractor delivering high-quality projects built using the safest construction practice. Safety and quality are two of our core values. We strive to provide the most responsive services that deliver exactly what you need, when you need it. From aboveground storage tank construction and repair to pressure vessel fabrication, general industrial construction services, and beyond, we are your single-source solution for any of your project needs.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.