Painting with a Twist Relocates Mandeville Studio, Celebrating with Grand Opening

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – Painting with a Twist, the nation’s leading paint-and-sip brand, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its corporate studio in Mandeville, La. This move marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, which first launched in Mandeville and has since grown into a nationwide franchise with over 230 locations.

To celebrate the relocation, the studio, located at 1852 N Causeway Blvd in Mandeville, will be hosting a grand opening event on March 20. The open house will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary painting class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mandeville mayor Clay Madden will be in attendance along with many local small business owners.

Additionally, a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on April 22 with Mayor Madden and the Mandeville Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome the studio to its new home.

Founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Painting with a Twist was created as a way to bring people together by offering a fun outlet through guided painting experiences. The brand’s unique blend of artistic expression and social connection resonated with guests, leading to a rapid expansion across 37 states. Now the relocation of the Mandeville studio marks an exciting milestone.

With an upgraded space, the new studio will allow Painting with a Twist to continue evolving while staying true to its mission of providing a carefree escape for guests. The location offers more room for Pop-In & DIY experiences, where guests can create projects on their own schedule, along with enhanced amenities to elevate its reputation as the go-to spot for date nights, private parties and other social gatherings.

“This new location represents so much more than just a move; it’s an evolution of the business that started right here in Mandeville,” said Cathy Deano, co-founder of Painting with a Twist. “We’re excited to offer even more opportunities in this new space for guests to relax, create and make lasting memories, all while ensuring that the Mandeville community remains at the heart of our success. This studio has always been a special place where people come together and we’re eager to continue nurturing that spirit of creativity and connection that Painting with a Twist was founded on.”

Painting with a Twist of Mandeville is open Sunday-Friday from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The studio can be reached at (985) 626-6272 and by email at mandeville@paintingwithatwist.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association’s Franchise Education & Research Foundation’s Franchising Gives Back Awards.