Packed Calendar

In addition to school graduations and honoring mothers, May is packed with great business events and honors.

The month starts with the 47th annual Hancock Whitney Zoo to Do on May 2 at the award-winning Audubon Zoo. Always a fun evening, this year’s event marks the first under new Audubon CEO Michael Sawaya.

On May 7, the New Orleans Education League — an affiliate of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans — will host its second annual Day of Design at Chateau Country Club in Kenner.

May 8 seems to be a popular day for celebrations. Included within National Travel and Tourism week, New Orleans & Co. is hosting its annual luncheon that Thursday at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans. May 8 is also the day WYES is going country and western at its annual gala and the Association for Corporate Growth has its annual awards banquet at The Roosevelt New Orleans.

On May 9, mark your calendar for the Jefferson Chamber’s 27th annual crawfish boil at 3421 N. Causeway Blvd.

The New Orleans Chamber has its spring luncheon May 16 at the Sheraton New Orleans on Canal Street. The event will include two speakers, NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, and Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans will honor this year’s Laureate and Lifetime Achievement honoree on May 16 at the Business Hall of Fame dinner at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. This year the organization is also celebrating 70 years spent impacting 1 million students.

With all of these business events, do not forget City Park, where you can catch the farmers market every Sunday and Thursdays at twilight, or the next arts market on May 24.

I hope to see you at any one of these great events.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing