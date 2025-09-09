Pacific Dental Services Opening on Tulane Ave. in 2026

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, has announced that Pacific Dental Services (PDS) has signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 square feet at 2537 Tulane Avenue. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month, with the leading dental and medical support organization slated to open in Spring 2026.

“Bringing Pacific Dental Services to Tulane Avenue reflects our commitment to enhancing the region while meeting the evolving needs of the communities we serve,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director/Asset Manager at The Feil Organization. “On the heels of our grand opening with Trader Joe’s, we are proud to welcome Pacific Dental Services as a valuable addition to the corridor and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to the community.”

Feil acquired the site and assembled multiple parcels at 2501 – 2537 Tulane Avenue in 2016 with the intent to contribute to the transformation of Tulane Avenue into a vibrant, connected corridor within the New Orleans community. Recently, Feil celebrated the grand opening of Trader Joe’s at 2501 Tulane Avenue, marking the popular grocer’s first location in New Orleans.

In Metairie and New Orleans, Feil’s portfolio spans 7 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily space across 30 properties. Other significant properties include Lakeside Shopping Center, Carrollton Central Plaza, Elmwood Distribution Center, Lakeway, Causeway Plaza, Galleria and Oakwood Corporate Center.

Pacific Dental Services was represented by Karla Smith of SRS Real Estate Partners and Emily Kramer of Corporate Realty, and the Feil Organization was represented in-house by Colette Wharton and Katina Spera.

About Pacific Dental Services

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the nation’s leading dental and medical support organizations, providing business and administrative services that enable clinicians to focus on delivering patient care.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, PDS supports more than 1,000 dental practices across the United States, offering expertise in operations, technology, billing, and marketing. The organization is recognized for its focus on integrating dentistry with broader health care, including partnerships with primary care providers, to promote a comprehensive approach to patient well-being.

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.