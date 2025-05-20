Over 5,500 Nurses, Healthcare Professionals to Attend Exposition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is bringing its National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition to New Orleans May 19–21, with pre-conferences on May 18. NTI is the world’s largest conference for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and features the Critical Care Exposition — the largest trade show dedicated to progressive and critical care nursing.

This year’s event will occupy over 200,000 square feet of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with official events also hosted at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

More than 5,500 nurses and healthcare professionals are expected to attend, including specialists in ICU, cardiac care, telemetry, long-term acute care, emergency, and patient transport. Louisiana will be well represented, with Ochsner Children’s Hospital, LSU Health, Loyola University New Orleans School of Nursing, LCMC Health, and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System among the participating exhibitors.

AACN President Jennifer Adamski, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CCRN, FCCM, said the event is designed to inspire and energize nurses. “NTI provides an unparalleled opportunity for nurses to rejuvenate, to refuel and to reimagine what lies ahead for ourselves and our profession. As the largest segment of the healthcare workers, nurses have the power to drive change, but we must also have the Courage to Soar and to manifest the future in which we can continue to provide optimal care for our patients and their families.”

The Expo includes nearly 300 exhibitors ranging from startups to major healthcare and medical device corporations, offering interactive displays, hands-on skill-building, and educational experiences. Highlights include a new Advanced Critical Care Skills Experience with nine training stations, the popular ExpoEd program with eight in-booth Learning Centers, and an LSU Health-led Simulation Showcase on sepsis and critical care skills.

Other notable exhibits include a “Critical Care Challenge” clinical competition, virtual reality training in a Sepsis Showcase, and pediatric-focused programming supported by Ochsner Children’s Hospital and Zoll Medical Pediatric Solutions. A standout local feature is the Ochsner patient transport helicopter and ambulance, part of the Transport Nursing Learning Center sponsored by the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association.

The exposition floor will also spotlight innovations in patient care, with demonstrations of the latest devices and supplies. Displays like a see-through body replica at SurgMate and trauma response training by the American College of Surgeons further round out the immersive, educational experience.

The Critical Care Exposition is open from 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 21 in Halls B–E of the Convention Center. The NTI conference theme this year is “Courage to Soar.”