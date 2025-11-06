Over 50 Regional Entrepreneurs Join Goldman Sachs Advocacy in D.C.

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – More than 50 Louisiana businesses representing a wide range of industries traveled to Washington, D.C., in late Oct. to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni Summit — a national gathering that brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers and thought leaders to discuss the future of small business in America. The event included appearances by figures such as Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg, Martha Stewart, Michael Phelps and many other prominent figures.

Ben Marcel, founder and CEO of Baton Rouge-based Torapath Technologies, said the trip underscored both the collective strength and the growing influence of Louisiana’s small business community on the national stage.

“The only decision more valuable than attending the Alumni Summit was choosing to join the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in the first place,” said Marcel. “It has fueled our company’s growth while inspiring me to become a stronger leader, not just in business, but in our community.”

Since its launch at Delgado Community College in 2010, Louisiana’s 10,000 Small Businesses program has helped hundreds of local entrepreneurs expand their companies, create new jobs, and strengthen their leadership roles across the state. “Louisiana’s 10,000 Small Businesses alumni have continued to show up, grow, and lead in our communities,” Marcel said.

National Impact, Local Growth

Across the country, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative has delivered measurable results. According to the program’s most recent impact report, 66 percent of participants reported increased revenues within six months of graduating, 44 percent created new jobs, and 85 percent are now doing business with each other. Ninety-six percent of participants completed the program.

For Brandon Smith, founder of FTS | Flexblue Staffing, the summit was both a celebration and a reminder of how far his company has come since completing the program in 2017.

“The summit was amazing,” said Smith. “I’m very grateful to have gone through the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Program back in 2017, during the early stages of my business. It gave me a strong tool belt to run the business better and fueled our growth trajectory. I encourage business owners to give this program a look.”

Elevating Small Business Voices in Washington

Marcel said the summit provided a powerful platform for small business owners to advocate for issues that directly affect their growth and sustainability.

“The most pressing issues among small business owners at the Summit centered around access to capital, the ability to compete for and retain talent, rising healthcare costs, and navigating regulations that often favor larger companies,” he explained. “We also talked a lot about the responsible adoption of AI — making sure policies are shaped with input from the small businesses that will rely on this technology to scale, not just big tech.”

For Marcel, one of the most significant outcomes of the summit was the sense of unity among entrepreneurs from across the nation. “What I hoped to see, and what the Summit delivered, was a unified voice from entrepreneurs across the country pushing for practical solutions and a seat at the table,” he said. “Small business owners don’t want handouts. We want fair access, smart policy, and the ability to grow, hire, and reinvest in our communities.”

Louisiana at the Table

Having a seat at the table in Washington, Marcel emphasized, gives Louisiana small business owners a chance to shape the policies that influence their operations and workforce back home.

“A seat at the table in Washington ensures Louisiana small business owners aren’t just impacted by policy — we help shape it,” he said. “When decision-makers hear directly from us, they better understand what entrepreneurs need to grow, hire, and strengthen our communities.”

Sessions on access to capital, talent development, and technology adoption resonated strongly with Louisiana participants, reflecting the challenges and opportunities that define the state’s small business landscape. Marcel said that Louisiana’s congressional delegation, including Senator Bill Cassidy, addressed several key topics raised by the group, from expanding New Market Tax Credits and short-term Pell Grants to tackling healthcare costs and supporting hiring initiatives for veterans and formerly incarcerated individuals.

“Having him speak directly to programs that create jobs, strengthen our talent pipeline, and make it easier for Main Street businesses to grow showed that our advocacy is being heard,” Marcel said. “It reinforced why showing up in D.C. matters for our entrepreneurs back home.”

Louisiana’s Rising Reputation

Throughout the summit, Marcel said, there was broad recognition of Louisiana as a state where innovation, workforce development, and small business growth are accelerating.

“There was a strong positive sentiment about Louisiana as a place where business and innovation can thrive,” he said. “There’s a real recognition that Louisiana’s entrepreneurial community is investing, hiring, and modernizing, and that makes us a serious partner in national economic growth.”

The momentum spans industries from technology and AI to energy, construction, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. “There’s a very positive vibe around Louisiana as a place where business momentum is building,” Marcel added. “Our businesses are innovating, hiring, and leaning into modern tools, positioning our state as both a growth market and a partner in national competitiveness.”

The Program’s Long-Term Impact

For Marcel, the lessons from 10,000 Small Businesses continue to shape his approach to leadership and growth. “The program changed the way I approach challenges,” he said. “Instead of reacting to workforce, supply chain, or capital issues, I now tackle them with a strategic plan, measurable goals, and a stronger network of partners and resources. It gave me a playbook and a peer community that helps me turn obstacles into opportunities for growth.”

As AI becomes an increasingly integral part of business operations, Marcel said Louisiana entrepreneurs are looking for responsible, practical ways to leverage the technology. “AI helps us maximize what we are able to do with our resources,” he said. “Whether it’s improving workflow efficiency, strengthening service delivery, enhancing sales and marketing efforts, or unlocking new insights, AI allows us to grow sustainably while keeping our people and customers at the center.”

About the 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a nationwide program designed to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses by linking learning to action. Participants gain practical skills in areas such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management, while developing a customized growth plan for their companies. The program provides world-class business education, mentorship, and a robust professional support network at no cost to participants.