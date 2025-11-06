Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business Events

Over 50 Regional Entrepreneurs Join Goldman Sachs Advocacy in D.C.

November 6, 2025   |By
Over 50 Regional Entrepreneurs Join Goldman Sachs Advocacy in D.C.
Over 50 Regional Entrepreneurs Join Goldman Sachs Advocacy in D.C. Photo provided by Brandon Smith, Founder of FTS|Flexblue Staffing.

NEW ORLEANS – More than 50 Louisiana businesses representing a wide range of industries traveled to Washington, D.C., in late Oct. to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni Summit — a national gathering that brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers and thought leaders to discuss the future of small business in America. The event

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter