Over 200 Businesses to Compete for Super Bowl Contracts

NEW ORLEANS – At a June 4 event, the NFL and New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee celebrated the announcement of more than 200 businesses being accepted to the “Super Bowl LIX Source” procurement program.

The event offered an opportunity for selected businesses to learn more about program expectations and timeline, as well as participate in meet-and-greet with the NFL, members of the Super Bowl Host Committee, and their partners.

“Today, we are thrilled to officially launch Super Bowl LIX Source, our procurement program aimed at cultivating diverse suppliers for Super Bowl LIX,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. “With this program, we are committed to reinvesting funds back into New Orleans, and celebrating the diverse communities that make up this world-class city. We look forward to working with the over 200 businesses in the program to put on a memorable and successful Super Bowl.”

- Sponsors -

“We are honored to host the 2025 Super Bowl, marking the eleventh time New Orleans has been the home of the NFL Championship Game and one of the largest sporting events in the world. It’s what we do,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. “Our city is globally known for our cultural diversity and rich heritage, and it is of the utmost importance that local area diverse businesses are engaged in this process and learn about how to do business with the NFL and how to increase their competitiveness when bidding on opportunities related to the Super Bowl.”

“These businesses have worked hard to get where they are today, and they should be proud to be part of the NFL’s prestigious program,” said Kim Boyle, chair of the Super Bowl LIX Supplier Diversity Committee and Vice-Managing Partner at Phelps Dunbar. “I am confident the selected businesses will make their city proud as well as assist the NFL and Host Committee in producing the greatest Super Bowl yet.”

In the coming months leading up to Super Bowl LIX, businesses will have opportunities to compete for subcontracts related to the Super Bowl. In addition, Super Bowl LIX Source will host a series of capacity building workshops to assist businesses in enhancing their competitiveness. There will also be networking events for businesses to engage with the NFL, their production partners, Host Committee and additional local procurement executives.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome.