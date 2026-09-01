Sports betting is big business, with a record-breaking number of fans getting involved beyond merely spectating and cheering for their favorite team.

In 2025, the sports betting industry hit its highest revenue figure on record, $16.96 billion. This meteoric uptick in sports betting has changed the game for technology and apps aimed at making wagering easier.

For technology developers, riding the wave of sports-betting popularity is paying off, and New Orleans is quickly becoming an important development hub for that thanks to sports-betting innovator Outlier.

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Co-founded by Evan Kirkham and Peter Reggio, both of whom are based in Austin, along with New Orleans-based Luis Lafer-Sousa, Outlier quickly grew from the original core team’s web app, launched in September 2022, to an iOS app in December 2022, as the demand for a more robust product became apparent.

“Three years ago, we had fewer than 1,000 paying subscribers,” said Kirkham. “Today, we have tens of thousands of paying subscribers. We now send tens of millions in bets to our Sportsbook partners, including DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Kalshi, PrizePicks and about a dozen other sportsbooks.”

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Outlier’s technology is subscription-based, with a user-forward approach to betting that sets it apart from other sports betting platforms. The company’s team is headquartered in Austin, with its development and product engineering based in New Orleans.

Kirkham said Outlier sets itself apart from other platforms by focusing on its connection with users.

“We’re aligned with the bettor,” he said. “We simply provide data to the bettor to help them make smarter decisions. We charge bettors $20-$80 per month for access to that data. As such, we win when the bettor wins. If they’re more successful, they will continue to subscribe to our tool.”

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Kirkham said Outlier has succeeded by finding a hole in the market and filling it.

“The idea was pretty simple — we knew that bettors desired to be more data-driven, but they either (A) had no idea where to find relevant data to evaluate their picks or (B) even if they knew where they could find the data, they had no idea how to digest the data (eliminating the noise, finding the signal) to inform their betting decision,” explained Kirkham. “Our solution: a consumer sports-intelligence tool that functions like a Bloomberg terminal for sports betting.”

Big, prime-time sporting events have played a huge part in the popularity of accessible betting platforms like Outlier. Take for example the recent FIFA World Cup series. According to post-series analysis from the BBC, the 2026 World Cup is on track to be the biggest gambling event of all time, with an estimated $50 billion placed in bets — around $500 million wagered per match. Some sports reporters have even compared the World Cup to 10 Super Bowls, becoming the biggest betting event in U.S. history.

Being on the cusp of the sports-betting technologically trend has been a win-win for both Outlier and New Orleans, where development of the app continues, according to Kirkham.

“We currently have 18 employees and are hiring pretty aggressively,” he said. “Five of those employees are based in our New Orleans office. But our New Orleans office serves as a critically important physical commons for the company — we meet there regularly for all staff retreats, ‘hackathons,’ and even just for fun (for example, meeting up for a Saints game). The New Orleans office is also an awesome recruiting tool for us.”

Last December, Outlier announced $10.7 million in Series A funding including $5.7 million in equity financing led by Discerning Capital and an additional $5 million in dedicated user acquisition financing arranged to accelerate subscriber growth.

“The city of New Orleans continues to provide support both through access to economic opportunities, but also for its reputation for hospitality, openness to supporting new projects and ideas, and access to high-level sports franchises, with GNO, Inc. playing a big role,” said Kirkham, who added, “We have successfully relocated employees due in large part to GNO’s hospitality — they’ll show the prospective employee around New Orleans, help them get acclimated to the city, help them find housing, etc. GNO has also been a fantastic recruiting resource for Outlier. They’ve written about Outlier, furnished us with resources to help pitch employees on NOLA, and have even made intros to prospective employees.”

Looking to the future, Outlier is promising the debut of live betting and more availability of their product for new users.

“We’re very excited to be hard launching our live-betting analytics tool this fall,” he said. “We’re also about to launch on Android.”

By the Numbers

Sports-betting apps in the United States brought in $13.7 billion in revenue in 2024, a 25.6% increase on the previous year.

Basketball is the most bet on sport in the U.S., followed by national and college football.

FanDuel is the most popular sports betting app in the United States.

Americans legally bet $166.94 billion on sports in 2025, an 11% increase from 2024. (Source: Business of Apps, Jan. 2026; American GamblinG Association, Feb. 2026)

Outlier

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