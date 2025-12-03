Outlier Raises $11M for Sports Betting Tech

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Outlier, a fast-growing sports betting technology company building its product and engineering teams in New Orleans, has announced the close of a $10.7 million Series A funding round. The round includes $5.7 million in equity financing led by Discerning Capital and an additional $5 million in dedicated user acquisition financing arranged to accelerate subscriber growth. The investment marks a significant milestone as Outlier scales its data-driven analytics platform and expands its subscriber base.

The Series A will accelerate Outlier’s next phase of growth as it brings new products to market, enhances its user experience, and deepens its presence in the rapidly expanding sports betting sector. Outlier has earned national attention as the market-leading sports betting research tool, with tens of thousands of paying subscribers and more than 14,000 five-star reviews on the App Store. The platform gives bettors intuitive access to real-time data, historical performance trends, and odds from major sportsbooks, empowering users to make more informed decisions in a fast-moving industry.

“Our focus has always been delivering tools that let customers make more sophisticated, data-backed decisions in their betting journeys, said Luis Lafer-Sousa, CTO // Co-Founder of Outlier. “With this raise, we’re advancing the underlying models, real-time analytics, and predictive systems that power our platform, while expanding the breadth of our product line to meet new demands in a rapidly evolving space. We’ve been customer-focused from day one, and we’re doubling down on building technology that meaningfully improves the way our users understand and act on sports and market data.”

Outlier’s subscription-only business model further distinguishes it in the sports betting technology landscape, as the company generates no affiliate revenue and instead focuses on delivering value directly to its users. Originally founded as a social sports-talk app, Outlier successfully pivoted into analytics and now serves hundreds of thousands of users across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Strengthening Louisiana’s Innovation Economy

Outlier’s trajectory reflects the rising strength of Louisiana’s innovation ecosystem. The company has collaborated with regional partners, including GNO, Inc., while investing heavily in New Orleans as a home for product development. Its growing team operates from a workspace in the Warehouse District where the company hosted national tech investors and founders during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year.

GNO, Inc. has supported Outlier as it expanded operations, viewing the company as a strong example of how high-performing, venture-backed technology firms can scale in Greater New Orleans.

“Outlier is showing why you can bet on New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “The growth they’ve seen over the past several years reflects the talent, creativity, and momentum driving the local tech economy forward. GNO, Inc. is proud to support a local company that is helping position Louisiana as a national leader in sports data and betting technology.”

LA.IO likewise sees Outlier as part of a new generation of fast-scaling startups choosing Louisiana as the place to build ambitious technology. The company’s momentum signals growing investor conviction that sports data intelligence will remain a major growth category over the next decade.

“Outlier is exactly the kind of high-growth, product-driven company proving what’s possible in Louisiana,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer for LA.IO. “Their momentum shows that you can build a category-defining technology company from New Orleans, and scale it globally.”

Outlier has built a five-person full-time product team in New Orleans: its CTO, Head of Engineering, Product Manager, Front-End Developer, and Customer Success lead are supported by additional mobile and QA specialists who regularly work from the New Orleans office. Leadership sees the city’s creativity, quality of life, and collaborative culture as strategic advantages for long-term engineering excellence and talent retention.

“Our decision to build in New Orleans has given us a unique edge,” said Matt Corley, Head of Engineering at Outlier. “The city attracts folks who think outside the box. The engaged, diverse community and quality of life here help us retain exceptional talent. Combined with a supportive ecosystem that wants to see innovative companies succeed, it’s the perfect home for our ambitious and talented team.”

With the completion of its Series A, Outlier plans to grow its New Orleans product and engineering teams, expand its international footprint, and strengthen its marketing capabilities. As global sports betting continues to evolve, Outlier aims to position New Orleans as a Southern hub for sports data and betting technology, delivering tools that make the industry more transparent, intuitive, and data-driven.

About Outlier

Outlier is the market-leading subscription-based sports betting analytics platform, helping tens of thousands of paying users make smarter, data-driven decisions. The platform combines real-time stats, historical trends, line movement, and sportsbook comparisons into a simple, intuitive interface used by bettors at every experience level. Backed by leading venture investors and powered by a growing product and engineering team in New Orleans, Outlier is expanding rapidly in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Learn more at outlier.bet.

About Greater New Orleans, Inc.

GNO, Inc. is the regional economic development organization for Southeast Louisiana. GNO, Inc.’s mission is to create a Greater New Orleans with a thriving economy and an excellent quality of life, for everyone. More information can be found at www.gnoinc.org.