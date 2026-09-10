Orleans Parish Student Joins LSMSA

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) welcomed 134 new students during its 44th annual Matriculation Ceremony on Sept. 4. The incoming class includes one student from Orleans Parish, Marli Brown.

The students were selected through a competitive application process to attend the tuition-free, state-funded residential school for high-achieving, academically motivated students.

The 134 new students include 65 sophomores, 68 juniors and one senior, representing 56% of Louisiana’s parishes. During the ceremony, the new students signed LSMSA’s matriculation book, a school tradition marking their entry into the school and their commitment to its curriculum and traditions.

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Executive Director Dr. Jason Anderson formally welcomed the new students and their families to LSMSA at the ceremony’s opening.

“My hope is that even in these first few weeks you are starting to notice something changing in you. It may be quiet, it may be subtle, and it is still taking shape,” said Dr. Anderson. “I hope you are beginning to understand that your gifts are not fixed in place: they can grow, and so can you. You can learn more, you can lead more, and become more than you may have imagined when you first arrived here three weeks ago.”

LSMSA – Welcoming the New Class

LSMSA Athletics Director Dale Clingerman delivered the keynote address, offering advice on what students could expect during their time at the school. He encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities at LSMSA and become involved in school life.

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Processional music was performed by the LSMSA Mixed Ensemble, conducted by Instructor of Instrumentals, Composition, and Ensemble Michael Young. The national anthem was sung by Ana Reynolds-Perez (’27) of Natchitoches Parish. The LSMSA alma mater was sung by Deputy Executive Director Josh Finch. The senior class reflection was delivered by Senior Class President Kylie Pierce (’26) of Lafourche Parish. Following the ceremony, students returned home to enjoy the first Extended Weekend of the academic year.

LSMSA is a state-supported residential high school in Natchitoches serving academically motivated sophomores, juniors and seniors through a competitive admissions process.