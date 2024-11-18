Orleans Parish School Board Appoints Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore as Interim Superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – During its regular board business meeting last week, the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) announced the appointment of Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore as the Interim Superintendent for NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS). Dr. Fulmore, currently the Deputy Superintendent of NOLA-PS, has been selected for her extensive experience and profound commitment to educational excellence.

The appointment comes after Dr. Avis Williams stepped down from her role as Superintendent of the district last week, stating: “It has been an honor to serve the schools, students, and educators of New Orleans for the past two and a half years. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. As I transition from this role, I am confident that NOLA Public Schools will continue to build on this legacy of dedication and innovation.”

According to the New Orleans Public Schools website, Dr. Fulmore has a proven track record of success as an educator and is an unwavering champion for children. Her career in education began as a middle school career and technical education (CTE) teacher for business and technology in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She’s also served as a high school CTE teacher, middle and high school assistant principal, and high school principal in North Carolina. Dr. Fulmore previously led as an executive director of high schools and assistant superintendent fellow in the School District of Philadelphia, the nation’s eighth largest school district serving over 197,000 students in district operated and charter schools. As the executive director of high schools, Dr. Fulmore directed and oversaw programming for college, career, and life readiness for over 38,000 students across 54 high schools. As an Assistant Superintendent Fellow, she provided crucial support in the supervision of schools and principals across three learning networks, serving more than 20,000 PK-12 students across 34 schools. Most recently, she served as a principal supervisor for elementary and secondary schools with oversight of 32 schools, and chief of strategy for schools, accountability, and school improvement for Omaha Public Schools, Nebraska’s largest school district serving more than 52,000 students across 95 schools and programs.

Dr. Williams says she is excited about her next chapter which includes writing, consulting and continuing to lead through her core values: “equity, excellence and joy.”