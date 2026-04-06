NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) announced that its annual financial audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, has resulted in an unmodified opinion from EisnerAmper LLP, an independent certified public accounting firm that serves about one-third of the school boards in Louisiana.

OPSB says an unmodified opinion represents the highest level of assurance that a district’s financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The audit found no material weaknesses, stronger internal controls, and no instances of noncompliance.

“This outcome reflects the daily commitment of our finance team under the leadership of Chief Financial Officer, Nyesha Veal, and the Orleans Parish School Board to responsible stewardship of public funds,” said Superintendent Dr. Fateama Fulmore. “Every dollar we protect through sound fiscal management is a dollar that stays in service to our students and our community.”

- Sponsors -

“Our community places enormous trust in us to manage taxpayer resources with integrity,” said OPSB President Leila Eames. “This audit affirms that trust is well-placed, and we are grateful to every staff member who upholds that standard year-round. I have full confidence in our Superintendent and our CFO.”

“The independent auditors, with decades of experience, highlighted our strong overall financial position and the significant improvements in the district’s financial practices,” said OPSB Vice President Olin Parker, who also serves as Finance Committee Chair. “We always have room to grow, and we welcome collaboration with stakeholders wherever it’s needed. But today’s report provides independent verification that our financial health is strong.”

Highlights of the audit include:

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Unmodified (clean) opinion on all financial statements

No material weaknesses

Full compliance with federal and state grant requirements

A reduction from seven audit findings in 2023-2024 audit to only one audit finding for 2024-2025.

EisnerAmper LLP indicated that the district has made measurable progress addressing prior concerns through its Finance Plan of Excellence. The plan was implemented under Dr. Fulmore’s leadership in early 2025.

The district’s complete audit report was presented at the April 1, 2026, Orleans Parish School Board special meeting and will be made available to the public at www.nolapublicschools.com. Video coverage of the meeting can be viewed in full at www.youtube.com/@nolapublicschools.