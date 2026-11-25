NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office has formally withdrawn from plans to occupy space in a new Civil District Court courthouse and will instead invest approximately $7.5 million to $8.5 million in establishing its own permanent facility on Canal Street. The office has purchased the former Blood Center property for $3.475 million in cash, with renovations estimated at $4 million to $5 million and occupancy anticipated by early 2028.

The decision removes the need for 20,000 square feet of space previously allocated to the Assessor’s Office in a courthouse project that has been under development since 2016. Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams estimates the withdrawal will reduce the courthouse’s projected construction cost by approximately $14 million. Williams cited concerns over the project’s estimated $140 million to $190 million construction cost and the lack of a long-term funding source.

“The Assessor’s Office has been working to secure a permanent facility since 2019. After pursuing both independent legislation and participation in the new courthouse project, we determined that purchasing our own building was the more financially responsible option,” said Erroll Williams, Orleans Parish Assessor, in written responses to questions from Biz New Orleans.

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Establishing a Permanent Facility

The Assessor’s Office purchased the properties at 2601 and 2609 Canal St. from The Blood Center in a cash transaction recorded Nov. 9, according to commercial real estate brokerage ELIFIN. The acquisition includes approximately 28,283 square feet of building space on 1.6 acres. The purchase price was $515,000, or approximately 13%, below the property’s $3.99 million asking price.

In a Nov. 13 letter to Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Omar Mason formally announcing the office’s withdrawal from the courthouse project, Williams also addressed the suitability of the Canal Street property. The Assessor’s Office provided a copy of the letter to Biz New Orleans.

“The Assessor’s Office has recently acquired a centrally located office building that will accommodate our operational needs while providing convenient bus transportation access and free public parking for the citizens we serve,” Williams wrote.

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Image copied from the ELIFIN website listing: https://elifinrealty.com/office-building-on-canal-sells-for-3.4-million/#26012609CanalSt.

Withdrawal From Courthouse Project

In 2019, the office secured passage of Act 266, legislation sponsored by then-state Sen. J.P. Morrell that established the Mid City Economic Development District to facilitate the acquisition and development of property for governmental use. The legislation required the state senator representing the district to convene its governing board by Feb. 15, 2020.

“Unfortunately, the state senator at the time was unwilling to call a meeting of the Board, as required by the legislation. As a result, the Assessor’s Office subsequently requested that the legislature repeal Act 266,” Williams wrote to Mason.

Williams did not identify the senator by name. State records indicate that the district had not been fully organized as of June 30, 2020.

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The Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) examined the assessor’s building plans and proposed courthouse partnership in a July 2020 report, “Revisiting Assessment Issues in New Orleans.” At the time, the Assessor’s Office had outgrown its accommodations at City Hall, had been unsuccessful in securing additional space and had earmarked $10 million for a new facility. Following the unsuccessful effort to establish an independent facility, the office secured an alternative through Act 289 of 2021, which allowed it to participate in the planned new courthouse project. The 2019 legislation establishing the Mid City Economic Development District was formally repealed in 2023.

However, after reviewing a recent courthouse study and proposed building footprint, Williams raised concerns about the project’s financial obligations.

“It is of significant concern to the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office that there is no long-term funding source to cover this level of financial liability. Our current revenues would be strained to meet the estimated $5 million in annual interest payments alone,” Williams wrote to Mason.

In his Nov. 13 letter to Mason, which was also copied to Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese, Williams formally notified the judge that the Judicial Building Commission would no longer need to accommodate the 20,000 square feet previously allocated to the Assessor’s Office.

“We recognize the importance of addressing the City’s courthouse and City Hall facility needs and wish the Commission success as it moves forward with these projects,” Williams wrote.

Implications for Municipal Development

The Assessor’s Office’s withdrawal comes as Mayor Helena Moreno’s administration, the New Orleans City Council and the Civil District Court’s Judicial Building Commission are evaluating alternatives for City Hall and Civil District Court through the Municipal Complex Advisory Committee. Established in July 2026, the advisory committee is examining facility requirements, development options, financing and long-term costs.

At the committee’s Oct. 28 meeting, Lee M. Bressler, managing director of Raymond James, presented a potential financing model based on the development of the 19th Judicial District Court courthouse in Baton Rouge, which was financed through bonds backed by court recording and filing fees.

According to the Oct. 28 briefing documents, the Civil District Court’s Judicial Building Fund generates approximately $1.2 million annually and holds approximately $20 million. By comparison, a $100 million bond issuance with a 30-year repayment period would require approximately $7 million in annual debt service and $8.5 million in annual pledged revenue under the example presented to the committee. The disparity illustrates the scale of the financing challenge identified by Williams, with substantial increases in court fees necessary under that model. No final financing plan has been established.

Acquiring and renovating existing commercial property is also being considered as part of the city’s broader municipal development plans. On Nov. 10, three days before Williams formally communicated his withdrawal, the Municipal Complex Advisory Committee reviewed a financial analysis by commercial real estate services firm JLL examining development alternatives.

Constructing a new City Hall and courthouse was estimated to cost $670 million to $860 million upfront, while renovating existing facilities and retaining some leased office space was estimated to cost $400 million to $490 million. A less costly development alternative, estimated at $330 million to $380 million, involves constructing a new courthouse and City Council chambers on city-owned land while acquiring and renovating an existing office building.

JLL’s analysis also estimated that each additional 10,000 square feet of new construction would add approximately $10 million in upfront costs, highlighting the financial importance of determining how much space government agencies require. Although JLL’s preliminary estimates encompass a broader range of municipal facilities than the courthouse-specific estimates cited by Williams, they provide context for the potential financial impact of removing the Assessor’s Office’s 20,000 square feet from the courthouse plans.

Funding the Canal Street Acquisition

Williams confirmed that the property purchase was funded through the Assessor’s Office’s capital fund balance. According to its audited 2025 financial statements, the office ended the year with a General Fund balance of $38.6 million, including $20 million assigned for the construction of a new building and $18.6 million in unassigned funds.

The acquisition comes in the same year that the Assessor’s Office transferred $16 million to the City of New Orleans to help address the city’s budget shortfall.

“The purchase and renovation of this building will cost about half this office’s restricted capital fund balance. Additional repairs and maintenance should be covered by interest income generated from the remaining portion of the capital fund balance,” said Williams.

The current capital fund balance was not specified in Williams’ written responses. However, the Assessor’s Office generated nearly $1.7 million in General Fund investment income in 2025 and more than $5.1 million from 2023 through 2025, according to its financial report. The office also reported no outstanding debt at the end of 2025.

The Assessor’s Office currently maintains locations at City Hall on Perdido Street and on Morgan Street in Algiers. According to its 2025 annual comprehensive financial report, the city provides office space, telephone service and utilities at no cost to the Assessor’s Office. The value of those contributions is not recorded in the office’s financial statements.

Ownership of the Canal Street facility introduces new property maintenance responsibilities for the Assessor’s Office, with Williams anticipating that investment earnings will help cover those expenses.

A Decade of Reserve Growth

The Canal Street acquisition follows a decade of substantial reserve accumulation by the Assessor’s Office, a legally separate governmental entity headed by an independently elected official that adopts its own budget and manages its operations. According to its 2025 annual comprehensive financial report, the office’s General Fund balance more than tripled between 2016 and 2025, increasing from $12.3 million to $38.6 million, with revenues exceeding expenditures each year.

The growth coincided with increases in the office’s primary funding source, a statutory allocation of property tax revenue equivalent to no less than 2% of ad valorem taxes levied. The annual allocation increased approximately 39%, from nearly $11 million in 2016 to $15.2 million in 2025.

In its 2020 report, BGR identified approximately $23 million in reserves, equivalent to more than two and a half times the office’s annual operating costs. BGR recommended better aligning the statutory funding formula with the office’s operational needs and ensuring that its financial contribution to the proposed courthouse reflected the proportion of the facility it would occupy.

The amount set aside for a permanent facility has grown from the $10 million identified by BGR in 2020 to the $20 million assigned for a new building in the office’s 2024 audited financial statements, an amount that remained unchanged at the end of 2025.

The office returned $3 million to the City of New Orleans in 2025, followed by a $16 million transfer in 2026. BGR’s October 2026 report, “Balancing Act: Assessing New Orleans’ Progress Toward a Sustainable City Budget,” identifies the latter transfer as part of the more than $220 million in one-time revenues and other cash sources that helped the city navigate its 2026 financial crisis.