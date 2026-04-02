NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce convened business leaders from their respective parishes for a joint forum featuring New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng at Metairie Country Club. The event marked a significant step forward in strengthening cross-parish collaboration and reinforcing a unified vision for the future of Greater New Orleans.

Held before a combined audience of Chamber members who represent top businesses in the region, the forum provided a platform for the elected officials to discuss shared priorities including economic development, infrastructure, permitting and emergency preparedness, all of which are critical issues enhanced by coordinated regional solutions.

“Our region’s future depends on our ability to work across boundaries to create and capture opportunities together,” said Moreno. “It’s essential to building a better quality of life for our residents and a stronger regional economy.”

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Lee Sheng echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the opportunities presented by the two leaders’ long-standing relationship of trust and cooperation. “I am excited to partner with Mayor Moreno and her administration to empower our governments to work together more closely than ever before. Our residents live, work and do business across parish lines every day. By aligning our efforts, we can deliver better results and advance the entire region.”

Discussion during the forum highlighted several areas of alignment, including a newly brokered agreement to move development of West End forward, tourism efforts positioning Jefferson Parish to attract regional sports league play and the visitors that come along with it and ongoing collaboration to address preparedness for natural disasters. Both leaders underscored the importance of open communication and joint problem-solving.

This unprecedented forum reflects a commitment by both chambers to foster regional dialogue and bring business and government leaders together to address issues that impact the region. The event also builds on ongoing efforts to position the Greater New Orleans region as a cohesive, competitive market for business investment and talent attraction.

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“We want to be diligent about creating space for meaningful conversation between the leadership of our neighboring parishes,” said Sandra Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. “Our business community understands that big opportunities come when we present ourselves as a region working together, and this event underscores the value of our collaborative approach to shape a stronger economic future.”

Ruth Lawson, president and CEO of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, said the event demonstrated the role chambers play in connecting public officials with the private sector.

“We’re always excited to create opportunities that bring our government leaders and business community together in a meaningful way,” Lawson said. “When decision-makers and employers are engaged in the same conversation around shared priorities, it builds real momentum and drives progress across our entire region.”

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To learn more about the Chambers of Commerce visit jeffersonchamber.org and neworleanschamber.org.