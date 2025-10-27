Orion Engineers + Constructors Moves Headquarters to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — Orion Engineers + Constructors announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters from Theodore, Alabama, to Baton Rouge. The move reflects the company’s commitment to growth, innovation and delivering enhanced value to employees and clients nationwide.

The company is expected to create 50 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000, which is 153% of the average East Baton Rouge Parish wage, while retaining 45 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 61 indirect new jobs, for a total of 111 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“Orion Engineers + Constructors’ decision to relocate its headquarters to Louisiana is a strong vote of confidence in our state’s skilled workforce and pro-business climate. It reflects the progress we’re making through our 9×90 Plan to grow professional and technical services across the state and reinforces Louisiana’s reputation as a destination for innovation and long-term business success,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

The new headquarters represents a long-term capital and technology investment of more than $5 million. The project will modernize and streamline the company’s operations, enhancing its ability to deliver tailored, cost-effective solutions for clients nationwide.

“Relocating our headquarters to Baton Rouge represents an exciting new chapter in our company’s 25-year history,” said Orion Engineers + Constructors President and CEO Billy Novak, PE, PMP. “This move strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service, attract and retain top talent, and deepen our commitment to clients, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Founded in 2001, Orion Engineers + Constructors is a full-service project integrator supporting manufacturing, oil and gas, refining, chemicals, life sciences, energy, government and renewables clients. Relocation of corporate operations will begin immediately, with construction on the new headquarters expected to be complete by June 2030.

“We are so pleased to welcome Orion to the City of St. George,” said Mayor Dustin Yates. “Having a company like Orion choose to headquarter in our city is a testament to what our community has to offer. We are very excited to have them.”

“We’re proud to welcome Orion Engineers + Constructors to Baton Rouge and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our region,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards. “Their decision to relocate their corporate headquarters here speaks to the strength of our workforce and the growing confidence in our local economy. This investment brings quality jobs, innovation, and long-term economic growth to the Capital Region, and we’re grateful for their commitment to our community.”

To secure the project in Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana offered Orion Engineers + Constructors a competitive incentives package that includes the Quality Jobs program and a $500,000 performance-based grant.

“We are delighted Orion Engineers + Constructors has selected Baton Rouge for the relocation of its corporate headquarters,” said Lori Melancon, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership. “Our region’s exceptional higher education assets, especially in engineering, are producing the kind of skilled professionals that a firm like Orion needs. We look forward to supporting their growth in the Baton Rouge area.”

About Orion Engineers + Constructors

Founded in 2001, Orion Engineers + Constructors is a full-service project integrator serving industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, refining, chemicals, life sciences, energy, government, and renewables. The company provides multidisciplinary engineering and comprehensive project support services from front-end design through construction and commissioning.

The majority of its projects come from repeat clients, emphasizing reliability and performance. Orion is a small, privately owned company, allowing it to deliver tailored, cost-effective, and value-driven solutions. Orion has offices located in Theodore, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Pascagoula, Mississippi; and Houston, Texas.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Learn more at OpportunityLouisiana.com.