NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, April 25, a collective of mission-driven organizations will continue the celebration of Earth Day 2026 with a vibrant, high-impact day of fun, service and connection for families across New Orleans. Building on the powerful momentum of previous events, this upcoming Youth Day will continue to blend celebration with purpose, bringing together youth, families and community partners in a safe, engaging environment.

This free community event will take place at East Shore Park, located at 14441 Curran Rd., from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature a wide range of activities, resources and experiences designed to uplift and empower the next generation.

Youth Day will include participation from a dynamic group of organizations, including The Aligned Foundation, Culture and Cleanliness (youth-led neighborhood cleaning initiatives), 3rd Line Nola, Veggie Farm, Illuminating The Youth, 7th Ward Farms and DePaul Community Health Centers. Each organization will provide unique activations, resources and opportunities for engagement that promote health, sustainability, leadership and community pride.

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Attendees can expect a full day of interactive and family-friendly activities, including Kids Rain Barrel Painting, a Jazz Fest ticket giveaway, bounce houses, and more. The event will have music, a Live DJ, and free food, creating an energetic and welcoming atmosphere for all who attend.

This Citywide Community Youth Day continues to serve as a cornerstone monthly initiative, bringing communities together through meaningful programming that encourages youth development, creativity and connection. These events are intentionally designed to provide safe spaces where young people can learn, play and thrive while fostering stronger relationships between families and community partners.

This April 25 Citywide Community Youth Day reflects a continued commitment to youth empowerment, environmental awareness, health and wellness and long-term community impact.

Event Details

What: Citywide Community Youth Day

When: Saturday, April 25 | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: East Shore Park, 14441 Curran Rd, New Orleans, LA

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Cost: Free and open to the public