Optometrist Dr. Nicole Songy Joins EyeCare Associates

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Eyecare Associates (ECA) has announced the addition of optometrist Dr. Nicole Songy to its team. Dr. Songy provides comprehensive primary eye care with a focus on ocular disease management and specialty contact lenses. She will see patients at ECA’s Metairie and Uptown locations.

Dr. Songy earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry and her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Louisiana State University. Her clinical training included rotations at The Eye Center, where she gained experience in adult primary care, pediatrics, vision therapy, low vision and surgical co-management, and at the James H. Quillen VA, where she specialized in ocular disease and low vision. She completed an externship with EyeCare Associates, where she developed advanced skills in specialty contact lens fittings and complex case management.

“Dr. Songy is an excellent addition to our team,” said Dr. Kevin Kasovich, an optometrist at EyeCare Associates. “Her expertise in ocular disease management and specialty contact lenses, along with her commitment to patient-focused care, will benefit our patients and strengthen the high standard of service we provide across the New Orleans community.”

- Sponsors -

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Songy has been active in professional development and community service. She has participated in the Connect Mentorship Program, held leadership roles at the Louisiana State Club at SCO, and volunteered at the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to support vision screenings and patient care.

“EyeCare Associates has long been recognized for its commitment to innovation and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Songy. “I’m grateful to return as a full-time provider, where I can continue working with patients of all ages to improve their vision and overall quality of life.”

For more information on Eyecare Associates or to book a consultation with Dr. Nicole Songy, visit eyecareneworleans.com.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

About Eyecare Associates

Eyecare Associates has cared for families in the New Orleans community for more than twenty-five years and has served several generations of family members. The practice is comprised of a network of ophthalmologists, optometrists and opticians that provide patients with surgical and non-surgical care for the treatment of a variety of ocular diseases and vision problems.

Aside from New Orleans, Eyecare Associates has also served Metairie, Chalmette, Houma, Raceland, and Thibodaux areas and beyond. To learn more, visit eyecareneworleans.com.