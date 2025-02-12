Optimum Completes Over $30M Fiber Optic Investment, Donates $30K to Schools

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Optimum completed a more than $30 million project to bring its 100% Fiber Internet service to over 13,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana that previously lacked access to high-speed broadband. In collaboration with the State of Louisiana, Optimum 1 Gig Fiber Internet is now available to residents through awards from the state’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant program.

More than 13,000 homes and businesses across nine parishes in parts of Beauregard, Bossier, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vermilion, and Webster parishes now have access to Optimum Fiber.

Together with the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, Optimum is helping to bridge the digital divide by bringing its fast and reliable fiber service to new and existing customers in unserved communities. This latest investment is part of Optimum’s larger commitment to Louisiana, having invested over $300 million in network infrastructure across the state since 2020.

- Sponsors -

“We are proud to now offer Optimum Fiber to residents across these nine parishes and are grateful for the strong partnership with the state of Louisiana that helped make it possible,” said Jesse Garcia, vice president, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. “This latest investment underlines our commitment to providing fast, reliable and secure connections to areas that were previously underserved.”

Optimum understands that high-speed internet is a critical resource for families and businesses and appreciates that the state of Louisiana places such a high importance on keeping their communities connected. Reliable connectivity enables further economic growth, ensures students can excel in their online schoolwork, increases efficacy of our public safety systems and helps family and friends stay connected.

In addition to investing in the local network, Optimum remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves by partnering with national organizations including DonorsChoose, FIRST, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This week, Optimum donated nearly $30,000 to fund 39 DonorsChoose projects across the parishes. Since its partnership with DonorsChoose began four years ago, the company has now donated over $140,000 to local schools across these nine parishes, funding over 280 classroom projects in schools in the area.

Optimum is also a proud supporter of Louisiana’s small businesses – further fostering growth, innovation, and community prosperity. In 2024, Optimum Business partnered with the Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Economic Development Alliance to provide grants to 30 small businesses in southwest Louisiana including Cat’s Coffee & Creamery and Propell AIR LLC in Beauregard.

This investment into the local network and infrastructure will enable greater internet network capacity, more reliability, and increased speeds of up to a gigabit through a variety of technologies that further builds out the company’s fiber-rich network across Louisiana.

About Optimum’s Products and Services

- Sponsors -

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company’s Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America’s most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In areas where Optimum Stream is available, Optimum delivers a seamless video and entertainment experience, which brings together live TV via the Optimum App alongside access to thousands of other streaming apps available for download through the Google Play Store, all accessible through a customer-friendly interface and compact, sleek device.