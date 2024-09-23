Login
Activism

Operation Restoration Hosts Mentor Recruitment Event for Teenage Girls

September 23, 2024   |By
Via OR Instagram

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Operation Restoration (OR), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting justice-impacted women and girls, is seeking mentors for its Operation Girls program, which serves girls aged 10 to 17 affected by incarceration. The Mentor Recruitment Mixer will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4747 Earhart Boulevard, Suite B in New Orleans.

The Operation Girls program offers mentorship, academic assistance, financial literacy classes, cultural outings and various opportunities aimed at empowering young participants to build leadership and life skills. The recruitment mixer will feature members of Operation Restoration’s team alongside community and mental health partners, highlighting the significant impact mentorship can have on the lives of young girls.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend this networking event to learn more about how they can make a difference. Registration is available in advance via Eventbrite.

For more information about the event and mentorship opportunities, visit Operation Restoration’s website.

