Operation Restoration Appoints New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – Syrita Steib, founder of Operation Restoration, has announced the appointment of three new members to the organization’s board of directors. Operation Restoration is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that supports incarceration-impacted women and girls.

New board members are Sandra Diggs-Miller, vice president of external affairs for Entergy New Orleans; Dr. Ambika Prasad, associate director and professor of practice at Tulane University; and Lori A. Green, attorney at-law.

“I am thrilled to welcome these three powerful, trailblazing women to Operation Restoration’s board of directors,” said Steib in a press release. “Each member brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and a unique perspective that will be invaluable as we advance our mission. I am confident that their leadership and expertise will lead to increased investments and more informed decisions on behalf of the organization, as well as lasting, positive change throughout our community.”

Prior to joining Entergy’s external affairs group, Diggs-Miller served as vice president of customer service for Entergy New Orleans from 2019 to 2023. She also serves on the board of directors of the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. She earned a law degree from Loyola University School of Law, an MBA from Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and sociology from Radford University.

Dr. Prasad is an associate director and professor of practice within Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement and is also an adjunct professor of management at Tulane’s A.B. Freeman School of Business. Her courses and interests center around workplace diversity and information and communication technologies. She received her Ph.D. from the University of North Texas, master’s degree from the University of Madras and bachelor’s degree from Isabella Thoburn College – both located in India.

Lori A. Green is an experienced attorney, providing services to state and federal criminal defense organizations and others to advance their efforts to create equitable workplaces. Previously, she was a federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. and New Orleans, and, most recently, she taught criminal law at Southern University Law Center. For several years, she was an instructor of trial advocacy at Tulane Law School. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Yale Law School.

Current board members also include Judge Sandra C. Jenkins of the Louisiana 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, Monica Landry of Innovative Strategic Solutions, Topeka K. Sam of Ladies of Hope Ministries and Victoria Wylie, a surgical technician who was formerly incarcerated.