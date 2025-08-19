OnPath Provides Financial Literacy Program

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (press release) – In a move designed to empower the next generation with financial literacy skills, the OnPath Foundation has announced a transformative partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools to provide free access to Stukent’s cutting-edge financial education platform for all public high schools in the parish.

The OnPath Foundation, the philanthropic arm of OnPath Credit Union, announced the partnership on Aug 18 on the heels of Louisiana’s new legislation (Act 48) requiring all high school students to complete a one-unit financial literacy course for high school graduation. A first-of-its-kind effort in Louisiana, this initiative positions Jefferson Parish as a leader in implementing Louisiana’s new financial education mandate.

“Financial education is the foundation for lifelong success,” said Jared Freeman, President and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. “By investing in our students’ financial literacy and providing cutting-edge resources such as Stukent, we’re investing in the economic future of our entire community.”

Stukent’s platform has been recognized nationally as revolutionary in the education technology space, offering interactive simulations, real-world scenarios, and a comprehensive curriculum that engages students in practical financial decision-making. The platform covers essential topics that allows students to:

Create budgets

Pay bills

Apply for loans

Invest in the stock market

Purchase insurance

“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Stuart Draper, CEO of Stukent. “It ensures that every student in Jefferson Parish has access to the tools they need to make smart financial decisions for life. There’s no better way to empower our next generation.”

To help make this dream a reality, the Jefferson Community Foundation has awarded a $10k grant to the initiative, ensuring that Jefferson Parish students receive world-class financial education without any burden on school budgets or taxpayers. The curriculum will be offered for five years, ensuring long-term impact and sustainability.

“The partnership with OnPath Foundation and Stukent is an investment in the future of every Jefferson Parish high school student. Financial literacy is a vital life skill, and this initiative gives our students engaging, real-world tools to prepare for college, careers, and adulthood. Providing this at no cost to families or schools reflects the power of community partnerships to remove barriers and open doors for our students.” Dr. James Gray, Superintendent, Jefferson Parish Schools.

The new Louisiana legislation reflects growing recognition of financial literacy as essential for student success. Jefferson Parish’s proactive approach, supported by the OnPath Foundation, sets a model for other parishes across the state.

For more information about this partnership, click here.

About OnPath Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of OnPath Credit Union, the OnPath Foundation, is aimed at promoting economic empowerment in underserved communities with a focus on education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship. Through these three areas of focus, we seek to address some of the root causes of the lack of generational wealth to help individuals and families build a more secure financial future.

About Jefferson Parish Schools

Jefferson Parish Schools is the largest and most diverse public school system in Louisiana. Our system of 74 schools serves approximately 47,000 students on both banks of the Mississippi River. With approximately 6,000 employees, JP Schools is one of the largest employers in Jefferson Parish. Our district exists to provide the education our students deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place.

About Stukent

Stukent is a leading educational technology company providing innovative curriculum and simulations for business and financial education. Their platforms are used by thousands of schools worldwide to deliver engaging, practical learning experiences.

About Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF)

JCF is the nonprofit, community foundation for Jefferson Parish dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses in Jefferson Parish by focusing on the needs of the community and power of philanthropy.