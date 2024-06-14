OnPath Mortgage Solutions Commissions Artist for Tribute to D-Day Heroes

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Mortgage Solutions has commissioned an artwork by local artist Becky Fos. The original piece, depicting Allied soldiers advancing from a Higgins boat during the D-Day invasion, was unveiled at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. The presentation honors the legacy of the Higgins boat, a vessel designed by New Orleans native Andrew Higgins, and celebrates the contributions of Avondale Shipyard to the war effort.

“The resolve and courage shown that day must never be forgotten,” said Paul Catalano, vice president of lending at OnPath Mortgage Solutions. “Becky has uniquely captured the passion and grit of the Greatest Generation while paying respect to the man who General Eisenhower said helped win World War II.”

The Higgins boat, used in the D-Day landings, was instrumental in the Allied victory. Many of these boats were constructed at the Avondale Shipyard on the Mississippi River’s banks, just upriver from New Orleans. In 1961, the shipyard’s employees founded ASI Federal Credit Union, which evolved into OnPath Federal Credit Union in 2021. OnPath Mortgage Solutions operates under the umbrella of OnPath Credit Union.

- Sponsors -

“Becky Fos’ artwork serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and determination of those who served on D-Day,” said a spokesperson for the credit union. “It also honors Andrew Higgins’s innovative spirit, which played a critical role in the war effort. The painting captures the raw emotion and relentless drive of the soldiers, making it a powerful reminder of their sacrifice and heroism”

The commissioned artwork will be displayed in more than 15 OnPath Federal Credit Union branches throughout southeast Louisiana.