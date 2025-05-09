OnPath Launches Event With ABC’s Shark Tank Guest

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The OnPath Foundation proudly announces the launch of its Pathmakers Spark Series, with the inaugural event featuring Daymond John of ABC’s Shark Tank, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. The event will take place on Thursday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

The Pathmakers Spark Series highlights individuals who have forged their own path – and in doing so, help others find theirs by sparking ideas, passion, and growth in their communities. Daymond John’s journey of innovation, resilience, and leadership makes him the perfect speaker to kick off this inspiring new initiative.

“The series is about inspiration and action,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of the OnPath Foundation. “We’re excited to bring voices like Daymond’s to our community – people who challenge the status quo and empower others to do the same.”

An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Daymond John has come a long way from taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother’s house and moving his business operation into its basement. John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales world-wide. His marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is celebrating his 14th season on ABC TV’s critically acclaimed business reality show Shark Tank by renowned producer Mark Burnett, which has reinvigorated entrepreneurship around the world.

Tickets start at $59 (plus applicable fees) and are available now at onpathfoundation.org. Seating is limited.

Event Details:

Location: Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Date & Time: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Tickets available at onpathfoundation.org.

About OnPath Foundation

Founded to strengthen and uplift the communities served by OnPath Credit Union, the OnPath Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and families through education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship. By delivering innovative programs and fostering impactful partnerships, the Foundation plays a vital role in driving financial wellness and economic development. For more information, visit onpathfoundation.org.