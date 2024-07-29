OnPath Foundation Gives $75K to NOLA Coalition

NEW ORLEANS – The NOLA Coalition has announced an investment of $75,000 over three years from the OnPath Foundation.

“We are thrilled to receive this support from the OnPath Foundation,” said Michael Hecht of GNO, Inc., one of the leaders of the NOLA Coalition. “We believe in a dual approach to creating a safer city: crime reduction, along with enhanced support for our youth. This grant is directly related to the second pillar of our strategy.”

The OnPath contribution will directly support two new programs. The first is a collaboration with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office to support its New Orleans Data Informed Community Engagement initiative. This partnership will lead tours of high-crime neighborhoods, which are also those most affected by a lack of generational wealth, to connect with community leaders and identify specific opportunities for intervention and support.



Following these neighborhood tours, the NOLA Coalition will host a series of Neighborhood Summits to bring valuable resources and connections to the community, including job training, financial tools, and community cleanup efforts later this year. The initiative will kick off with events in Tremé and Hardin Park, areas which have the highest concentrations of crime, according to the District Attorney’s office. Future tours are planned for other neighborhoods, including Algiers, the Lower 9th Ward, Central City, and New Orleans East.



The OnPath Foundation focuses on addressing the root causes of the lack of generational wealth.

“We are elated to offer support for such a critical mission,” stated Candace Washington Theodore, president of the OnPath Foundation and senior vice president of member engagement at OnPath Credit Union. “Today’s youth face unprecedented challenges in their communities. By providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities, we can help them develop the skills and confidence needed to achieve their full potential. Investing in youth not only transforms their lives but also strengthens communities, reduces crime rates, and promotes economic stability. Ultimately, this level of empowerment is a vital step towards building a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”