OnPath Foundation Awards $40K in Scholarships

METAIRIE, LA (press release) – The OnPath Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 High School Scholarship Program, awarding $2,000 scholarships to 20 outstanding high school seniors from across Louisiana as they begin their college journeys.

This year’s program represents a $40,000 investment in the future of Louisiana students, made possible through the Foundation’s Education support pillar which is dedicated to increasing educational access and long-term opportunity.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with the Foundation receiving significantly more applications than available awards. Applicants were evaluated on academic performance, leadership, community involvement, and their personal commitment to making a difference.

“We believe education is one of the most powerful tools to create generational change,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of the OnPath Foundation. “These students have demonstrated resilience, commitment, and a drive to succeed—and we are honored to support them as they take the next step in their journey. Investing in them is an investment in a stronger, more equitable future for all of us.”

The 2025 scholarship recipients represent a diverse range of schools, backgrounds, and aspirations—and each one reflects the Foundation’s belief that all students deserve a chance to thrive.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

Each recipient will receive a $2,000 scholarship:

Yaniret Abreu – Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy, attending Texas A&M University

Holly Avocato – Destrehan High School, attending Louisiana State University

Cade Becnel – St. James High School, attending Louisiana Tech University

Miladi Benedict – Destrehan High School, attending Southeastern Louisiana University

Camille Clement – Mount Carmel Academy, attending Louisiana State University

Chase Corbins – Madison Preparatory Academy, attending Louisiana State University

Madison Davis – Cabrini High School, attending Louisiana State University

Olivia Farrell – Archbishop Chapelle High School, attending Louisiana Tech University

Brittney Fernandez – Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, attending Louisiana State University

Jaxon Forrest – University View Academy, attending Louisiana State University at Alexandria

Donovan Green-Lewis – East Saint John High School, attending Xavier University of Louisiana

Avery Lagarde – Destrehan High School, attending Louisiana State University

Janaai Landry – St. James High School, attending Howard University

Davis Madere – Lutcher High School, attending Louisiana State University

D’Ron McZeal – East Ascension High School, attending Louisiana Tech University

Joni Poche – Lutcher High School, attending Southeastern Louisiana University

Timothy St. Angelo – Lakeshore High School, attending Southeastern Louisiana University

Addi Grace Taylor – Dutchtown High School, attending Louisiana Tech University

Kylie Duplan – Academy of Our Lady, attending Louisiana Christian University

Jaiya Washington – Assumption High School, attending Millsaps College

Learn more about these amazing students here: Meet the OnPath Foundation Scholarship Class of 2025.

The OnPath Foundation congratulates all recipients and applauds every applicant for their vision and commitment to education.

The OnPath Foundation relies on generous community support to continue empowering students, families, and entrepreneurs across Louisiana. To support future scholarship recipients and other life-changing initiatives, you can make a financial donation at onpathfoundation.org.

About the OnPath Foundation

Founded to strengthen and uplift the communities served by OnPath Credit Union, the OnPath Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and families through education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship. By delivering innovative programs and fostering impactful partnerships, the Foundation plays a vital role in driving financial wellness and economic development. For more information, visit onpathfoundation.org.