OnPath Foundation Announces Pathmakers Event. Image provided by OnPath.

METAIRIE, La. – The OnPath Foundation will host its second annual Pathmakers Spark Series Signature Event on Monday, Dec. 7, from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Cannery in New Orleans. The morning brings together local business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders to hear from people who forged their own paths and now light the way for others.

Lauren Haydel, founder of Fleurty Girl, will open the morning. A New Orleans native, Haydel started Fleurty Girl in 2009 with $2,000 as a single mother of three and has grown the hometown brand to multiple stores and more than 70 employees.

A midmorning panel, “Pathmakers in the Making: The Next Generation,” will be moderated by Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Panelists include Vincenzo Caronna, Entrepreneur in Residence and Executive Director of StartUP Northshore, and Larry Washington, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Sidney Torres, IV, owner and president of IV Waste, will deliver the lunch keynote. A New Orleans native and serial entrepreneur, Torres launched SDT Waste and Debris Services after Hurricane Katrina and is known for cleaning up the French Quarter. He has since developed more than $250 million in real estate and starred in CNBC’s The Deed.

“Every pathmaker started somewhere, often with little more than an idea and someone who believed in them. Pathmakers brings those stories into one room so the next generation can see what’s possible. And every ticket and sponsorship goes right back into our community, helping students, small business owners and first-time homebuyers take their next step,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of the OnPath Foundation.

Proceeds support the OnPath Foundation’s work in education, entrepreneurship, homeownership and community investment. In 2025, the Foundation reached more than 1,300 students with financial literacy education across 19 parishes, awarded $40,000 in scholarships and provided $138,682 in first-time homebuyer grants to 28 families.

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General admission tickets are $60 and include networking, all sessions and lunch. Reserved tables of eight are $800, and half tables of four are $400. Sponsorships range from $1,250 to $7,500.

OnPath Pathmakers Event Details

Location: The Cannery, New Orleans

Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2026

- Sponsors -

Time: 8:45 AM until 1:00 PM

Tickets available here.

About OnPath Foundation

The OnPath Foundation was established to support communities served by OnPath Credit Union through programs focused on education, homeownership and entrepreneurship. The foundation works with community partners to promote financial wellness and economic development.