OnPath Credit Union Plans Northshore Headquarters

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Credit Union has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and open a new operational campus in Mandeville, Louisiana. OnPath said the credit union is securing a new location on 5.5 acres to “better serve its growing membership and invest in the communities it calls home.”

“Our growth in recent years highlighted the need for a facility that could support our expanding operations.” said Jared Freeman, President and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. “This new campus gives us the physical space required to scale our teams, enhance collaboration, and continually elevate the level of service we provide to our members and community every day.”

OnPath Credit Union – New Campus Supports Growth

The new OnPath Credit Union headquarters will accommodate about 143 employees, with space for additional jobs as OnPath grows. By bringing administrative leadership, member support teams and specialized operations departments under one roof, the campus will consolidate operations that support the credit union’s expanding membership. OnPath also expects the facility’s technology and location to help attract employees from across Greater New Orleans and the Northshore while improving coordination among departments and services for members.

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The decision to establish the campus in Mandeville also represents a corporate headquarters relocation from Jefferson Parish to St. Tammany Parish, adding to the Northshore’s recent economic development activity.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said OnPath’s decision reflects the parish’s efforts to attract businesses and create an environment that supports their growth.

“This investment reflects the continued economic opportunities we see across St. Tammany Parish,” said Cooper. “OnPath’s decision to establish its corporate headquarters in Mandeville speaks to the strength of our business environment, our talented workforce and the quality of life that makes St. Tammany an attractive place to live, work and expand. We’re proud to support OnPath’s continued success.”

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The relocation also brings a longtime Southeast Louisiana financial institution into St. Tammany’s growing roster of corporate operations. Russell Richardson, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, emphasized OnPath’s existing ties to the region.

“OnPath is a Louisiana company with deep roots in Southeast Louisiana,” said Richardson. “We appreciate the opportunity to support its plans and welcome its headquarters to St. Tammany.”

The economic development corporation reported that announcements it has helped facilitate this year represent more than $177.4 million in capital investment and 1,137 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish.

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For Mandeville, the OnPath Credit Union project will bring corporate operations to an existing property, with the potential for additional employment as OnPath expands. Mayor Clay Madden pointed to the investment as another contribution to the city’s business community.

“We’re excited to welcome OnPath Federal Credit Union’s corporate headquarters to Mandeville,” said Madden. “This investment represents a meaningful addition to our local business community, bringing new activity to an existing property and creating opportunities for continued development of our regional economy. We look forward to seeing OnPath establish its roots here and contribute to the continued success of Mandeville and St. Tammany Parish.”

OnPath Headquarters Relocation Plans and Timeline

Construction at the Mandeville property is expected to begin in December, with OnPath planning to have its new headquarters fully operational by March 2027. The campus will occupy an existing facility on a 5.5-acre property.

Meanwhile, OnPath’s current corporate headquarters at 3131 N. Interstate 10 Service Road East in Metairie is listed for sale through SRSA Commercial Real Estate. The property includes a 50,837-square-foot office building with 170 parking spaces. OnPath will maintain its existing branch network, allowing members throughout its service area to continue accessing banking services.

Freeman emphasized that the headquarters relocation will not change OnPath’s commitment to the communities it serves.

“We’re grateful to the leaders in St. Tammany Parish and the City of Mandeville for their support,” said Freeman. “We remain committed to every community we serve across Southeast Louisiana.”

OnPath Credit Union Overview

OnPath Credit Union is a member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperative that has served Southeast Louisiana since 1961. With more than 100,000 members and $1.51 billion in assets, it ranks as Louisiana’s fourth-largest credit union.

OnPath is the largest credit union headquartered in the Greater New Orleans region by assets and membership, according to 2026 federal regulatory data. It also ranks first on the Biz New Orleans Data Hub’s list of regional credit unions.