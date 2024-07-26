OnPath Credit Union Names New Chief of Staff

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Credit Union has announced the promotion of Thomas Aleman to the position of chief of staff.

“Thomas has significantly influenced our team dynamics and has been instrumental in nurturing the right culture at OnPath. He was the obvious choice to guide us into the future,” said Jared Freeman, CEO of OnPath Credit Union. “His infectious energy, talent for identifying the right people, and ability to drive change are essential to our growth.”

A magna cum laude alumni of Loyola University New Orleans, Aleman began his career in banking as a teller at Hancock Whitney Bank, before joining JP Morgan Chase as a relationship banker. He then moved on as a regional director for JMFA, a national consulting firm for bank and credit union executives. He led operations in Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Aleman later served as assistant vice president of key accounts at Corporate One Credit Union, where he concentrated on helping credit unions achieve their strategic goals. In 2022, he joined OnPath Credit Union as the senior vice president of growth, focusing on strategic initiatives and talent development. In September 2023, he was appointed chief administrative officer, before his recent promotion to chief of staff.

Aleman is a Certified Credit Union Executive and a SHRM-Certified Professional. He recently received a certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Cornell University.