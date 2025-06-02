OnPath Credit Union Launches Homebuyer Grant Program

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The OnPath Foundation, the philanthropic arm of OnPath Credit Union, is proud to announce the launch of the Pathway to Homeownership First-Time Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Grant Program, designed to help first-time homebuyers overcome financial barriers and take a confident step toward homeownership. Eligible participants may receive up to $5,000 to assist with a down payment, closing costs, or prepaid expenses.

“Homeownership is one of the most powerful tools for building generational wealth and stability,” said Candace Washington, Board President of the OnPath Foundation. “Through the Pathway to Homeownership program, we’re addressing historic disparities and ensuring more families have the support they need to achieve this life-changing milestone.“

To qualify, applicants must:

Be or become a member of OnPath Credit Union

Finance their mortgage through OnPath Mortgage Solutions

Have a total household income at or below 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the parish in which the home is being purchased

Complete an approved First-Time Homebuyer Education Course

“Not only was the process of buying my home super easy, but I also received the OnPath Foundation First-Time Homebuyer Grant, which made a huge difference,” said Jared Perez, OnPath Foundation Pathway to Homeownership grant recipient. “The Mortgage team walked me through every step of the way.”

This program reflects the Foundation’s mission to create more equitable financial pathways for individuals and families in the communities we serve.

“This grant program reflects our commitment to economic empowerment,” said Jay Huffstatler, OnPath Foundation Executive Director. “By helping first-time homebuyers clear the financial hurdles at closing, we’re not just helping people buy homes – we’re helping them build a future.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact an OnPath Mortgage Solutions Mortgage Loan Officer at (800) 749-6193, email the OnPath Foundation at onpathfoundation@beonpath.com, or visit onpathfoundation.org to learn more and apply.

About OnPath Foundation

Founded to strengthen and uplift the communities served by OnPath Credit Union, the OnPath Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and families through education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship. By delivering innovative programs and fostering impactful partnerships, the Foundation plays a vital role in driving financial wellness and economic development. For more information, visit onpathfoundation.org.