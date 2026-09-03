OnPath Credit Union Expands Leadership Team

METAIRIE, LA — OnPath Credit Union has announced a slate of strategic additions and executive appointments to its leadership team. As OnPath expands its operational footprint across Louisiana, these appointments position the credit union to strengthen member experiences, scale financial operations, and drive regional growth.

OnPath Executive Leadership

Vikki Sifuentes steps into executive leadership as Chief Experience Officer. Sifuentes brings nearly three decades of credit union leadership experience to OnPath, built across major regional and corporate credit unions. She previously served as Executive Vice President at Coca-Cola Credit Union, where she helped oversee strategic growth, operational excellence, and member-focused financial solutions. Her extensive background also includes key leadership roles with ASE Credit Union, bringing proven expertise in executive strategy, organizational performance, and community-focused financial advocacy.

Ruben Bonales joins as Chief People Officer. A veteran HR executive with 25 years of human resources experience, Bonales previously served as Vice President of Human Resources for a multi-unit restaurant brand overseeing more than 20,000 employees. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in Business from Wayland Baptist University and spent over a decade as an Assistant Flight Chief in the United States Air Force.

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OnPath Commercial & Strategic Lending

Al Salas joins as Senior Commercial Lender, leveraging deep regional banking experience from his previous role as Vice President at Metairie Bank to expand business lending services.

Corey Cook steps in as Director of Consumer Lending, bringing valuable industry experience from PenFed Credit Union, where he previously served as Senior Manager of Consumer Lending. In his new role, he oversees loan portfolio growth, consumer product innovation, and underwriting strategies.

Jace Carter serves as Manager of Financial Planning & Analytics, driving data analytics, long-term financial modeling, and strategic resource allocation.

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Chiara Hamilton joins as Account Resolution Recovery Manager, bringing specialized focus to asset recovery, risk mitigation, and portfolio performance.

OnPath Branch Operations & Digital Experience

Martene Nadeau takes on the role of Regional Director of Branch Operations, guiding retail strategies, operational execution, and staff performance across OnPath Credit Union’s branch locations.

Lacey Whitstine joins as Branch Manager, leading daily branch operations and delivering personalized services to local members.

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Cassandra Douglas joins as Digital Sales Supervisor, leads teams in growing the lending portfolio and digital account while driving sales performance, digital adoption, and member engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented professionals to the OnPath team,” said Jared Freeman, President and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. “Each brings a wealth of expertise, passion, and fresh perspectives that align directly with our mission to serve our members and strengthen our communities.”