OnPath Credit Union Expands Footprint

METARIRIE, La. (press release) – OnPath Federal Credit Union has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, a Federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic move expands OnPath Credit Union’s presence in one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing regions and strengthens its commitment to delivering community-focused, people-over-profits banking solutions.

Upon the closing of the transaction, expected to be in the Spring 2026, all Heritage Bank clients will officially become members of OnPath Credit Union. They will gain access to an expanded suite of financial services, enhanced digital banking tools, extended service hours, and a broader network of branches across Southeast Louisiana.

“This acquisition is more than a milestone. It’s a mission-forward step that aligns with our values and vision for the future,” said Jared Freeman, President and CEO of OnPath Credit Union. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Heritage Bank of St. Tammany into our credit union family. This is an opportunity to expand access to our people-over-profits model and continue delivering exceptional financial service to the residents of St. Tammany Parish and beyond.”

Founded in 1961, OnPath Credit Union has experienced sustained growth and stability for more than six decades. As of June 30, 2025, OnPath Credit Union reached $1.1 billion in assets, ranking as the fourth largest and one of the fastest-growing credit unions in Louisiana. This momentum is powered by a long-standing commitment to community development, financial inclusion, personalized service, and strategic expansion during a time when the credit union landscape continues to consolidate.

The acquisition of Heritage Bank of St. Tammany represents a union of two organizations with shared values and a vision for deeper community impact. The economies of scale achieved through this transaction will support greater operational efficiency, enhanced technology for former Heritage Bank clients, and broader access to financial solutions.

David Crumhorn, CEO of Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, added, “We are excited to join forces with OnPath Credit Union – a respected, values-driven organization with a proven track record of service and growth. This combination allows us to offer even greater value to our clients while preserving the local relationships and service culture they’ve come to trust.”

For employees, integration will create new opportunities and a stronger, unified team. For members and former clients, the transition brings expanded access to both consumer and business banking solutions ranging from competitive checking and savings accounts to mortgage and commercial lending.

Upon the closing of the transaction, OnPath Credit Union will maintain consistent and transparent communication with all former Heritage Bank clients. Dedicated support, detailed transition timelines, and member-focused resources will be provided to ensure a smooth and seamless experience throughout the process.

OnPath Credit Union began as ASI Federal Credit Union in 1961, serving the hardworking employees of Avondale Shipyards. Over the decades, the credit union has grown to more than 85,000 members across South Louisiana. In 2019, the credit union was rebranded as OnPath Credit Union, symbolizing its commitment to guiding its members toward financial success.

With its recent merger with Louisiana FCU in 2024, OnPath Credit Union has set its sights on creating even more opportunities for its members and the community. As of June 30, 2025, OnPath Credit Union had over $1.1 billion in assets and is currently the fourth largest credit union in Louisiana. For more information, visit www.BeOnPath.com.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, a federally chartered savings bank. Heritage Bank, founded in 1924, is a community bank providing a variety of financial services to residents and businesses in and around St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To learn more about Heritage Bank, visit www.heritagebank.org.