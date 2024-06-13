OnPath Credit Union Announces Post-Merger Leadership Team

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — OnPath Credit Union, as the result of its merger with Louisiana FCU, is proud to announce its new executive team that will lead the organization into a new era of growth and service. The merger, which was finalized on June 1, 2024, created the fourth-largest credit union in Louisiana with over $1 billion in assets and nearly 90,000 members.

The new executive team consists of the following professionals:

Jared Freeman, Chief Executive Officer. Freeman has been the CEO of OnPath CU since 2020 and has nearly 20 years of experience in the credit union industry. He is a visionary leader who has spearheaded several strategic initiatives, such as expanding the credit union’s digital services, enhancing member education, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Combining common sense with FinTech, market knowledge with automation, and general compassion with member experience, Freeman has poised the credit union for continued growth.

Rhonda Hotard, President. Hotard began her career with Louisiana Federal Credit Union in 1994, previously serving in the United States Navy. She is a passionate advocate for the credit union movement and has been instrumental in developing and implementing programs that benefit the members and the community, such as financial literacy, community outreach, and social responsibility. As a Certified Credit Union Executive, Certified Financial Services Professional, and Credit Union Risk Management Expert, she currently serves on the Louisiana Credit Union League Board and the LCUL Foundation Committee.

Elia Diaz-Yaeger, Chief Legal Officer. The most recent executive to join the OnPath team, Diaz-Yaeger has been named Chief Legal Officer after previously acting as a Shareholder at Lugenbul, Wheaton, Rankin, and Hubbard. Her primary areas of practice have been industrial employment and commercial litigation, insurance defense, environmental law, and Board Governance/Cybersecurity. She is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, a long-standing member of the Hispanic National Bar Association. She actively promotes diversity and inclusion of Women and Hispanics in the legal profession through various professional organizations.

Kristen DeDual, Chief Operations Officer. As the COO, DeDual joined the credit union in 2014 and is responsible for executive-level collaboration, strategic planning, execution, and operational efficiencies – functions focused on ensuring the credit union’s growth, member experience through digital and retail channels, and continued enhancement of products and services.

Darlene Gibson, Chief Financial Officer. Gibson brings more than 20 years of financial and managerial accounting experience to the credit union. Prior to her start at OnPath CU, she worked as the VP of Finance at Essential Federal Credit Union and the AVP/Controller for Campus Federal Credit Union both in Baton Rouge, LA. She oversees managing the credit union’s financial performance, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting.

Thomas Aleman, Chief Administrative Officer. Aleman joined OnPath CU in 2023 and currently oversees strategic planning, strategic initiatives, growth and profitability, and Human Resources. Aleman previous experience includes Corporate One FCU where he was the AVP of Key Accounts.

Kevin Plaisance, Chief Information Officer. Since 2022, Plaisance has overseen all aspects of IT security, infrastructure, operations, core processing, data analytics, business intelligence, and robotic process automation. Prior to joining the credit union, Kevin directed the IT engineering vertical at Iberia Bank/First Horizon Bank for over a decade.

Candace Washington Theodore, SVP Member Engagement. Theodore joined the credit union in 2015 and has over two decades of marketing, communication, and business development experience both in the non-profit and for-profit sectors. She also serves as the president of the OnPath Foundation and leads the credit unions’ philanthropic and community impact initiatives.

Ross Talbert, Chief Lending Officer. Prior to joining the OnPath CU team as the Chief Lending Officer Ross served as the Chief Experience Officer at Louisiana FCU where he oversaw all aspects of the member experience across multiple business channels, including lending, operations, and business services. He has over 14 years of experience in the credit union and financial services industries including Mainstreet Credit Union and Arkansas FCU.

Melissa (Missy) Matherne, Chief Accounting Officer. In the merged organization, Matherne oversees the accounting, compliance, and risk management functions of the credit union. Matherne has experience in the same capacity at other credit unions in the prior twenty-two years with a total of more than 33 years of credit union and other industry experience in accounting and auditing. She is a certified public accountant and holds certifications as a Credit Union Enterprise Risk Management Expert (CUREME) and Certified Credit Union Investments Professional (CCUIP).

The new executive team is committed to delivering the best possible service and value to the members of OnPath Credit Union, and to fulfilling the credit union’s mission of improving the financial lives of the people and communities they serve.

In addition to the executive team, the credit union leadership team consists of:

Wynter Roy – Senior Vice President of Growth and Business Intelligence

Aimee Garcia Flowers – Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Development

Jill Zeringue – Senior Vice President of Operations

Ashley Chadwick – Vice President, Marketing

Melissa Tullier – Vice President, Strategic Initiatives

Sherill Woods – Vice President, Retail Operations

Rachel Driver – Vice President, Accounts Resolution

Paul Catalano – Vice President, Mortgage

Denise Weiss – Vice President, Risk

Marques Francis – Vice President, Finance

Darcey Delatte – Vice President, Accounting

“We are excited to announce our new executive team, which represents the best of both OnPath CU and Louisiana FCU. We have a diverse and talented group of leaders, who share a common vision and values for our credit union. We look forward to working together to create a stronger and more successful organization, that will benefit our members, our employees, and our community,” said Freeman, CEO of OnPath Credit Union.

“This merger is a historic milestone for the credit union industry in Louisiana, and we are honored to be part of it. We have a great opportunity to leverage our combined resources, expertise, and network, to offer more products, services, and convenience to our members. We are committed to maintaining our local identity and presence, and supporting the communities we consider family,” mentioned Hotard.

OnPath Credit Union rose from the docks of Avondale Shipyards Inc., as ASI Federal Credit Union in 1961. Today OnPath CU currently operates 10 branches in four parishes. Upon operational day one (2025) under the merged credit union, OnPath will operate 15 retail branches across the state. The credit union provides an extensive range of personal and commercial banking products and services and is committed to living the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” Their mission is to be financial advocates for their members and the communities they serve. For more information, visit BeOnPath.org.